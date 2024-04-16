Behr Paint Company Announces 2024 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, “Tugboat,” Part of its New Curb Appeal Collection

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Behr Paint Company debuts its 2024 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year: Tugboat, a delicate blend of brown and grey tones offering a timeless finish with a charming nautical appeal suited to ease into any design style. The versatile stain colour enhances the natural beauty of wood grain, while providing protection on exterior surfaces that will not only elevate the aesthetic of outdoor spaces but stand the test of time.

“Our 2024 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year provides a new perspective on colour for exterior wood stains, adding both character and freshness to projects,” said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr. “With a timeless finish, Tugboat’s versatile brownish grey colour provides organic beauty to make any outdoor space feel like a safe harbour.”

Behr’s Exterior Stain Colour of the Year headlines the brand’s first-ever Curb Appeal Collection, a curated set of 30 go-to exterior paint, exterior stain and spray paint colours to support consumer confidence during the colour selection process. The curated collection provides a variety of colours for any project scale, whether consumers are looking to give their home an entire exterior refresh or looking to make a big impact with a small project, like painting their front door or trim.

Behr’s Exterior Stain Colour of the Year and Curb Appeal Collection work in tandem to solve one of consumers’ biggest painting pain points, as many DIYers struggle with colour paralysis when selecting hues, particularly for the exterior of their homes. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by Behr Paint1, more than half (55%) of Canadian homeowners say colour selection is the biggest hurdle when it comes to starting a home exterior project and 73% of homeowners look for colour inspiration before starting home exterior projects.

“We recognized the challenge consumers are constantly facing when it comes to the colour selection process—especially for exterior projects,” said Andy Lopez, the Head of Marketing at Behr. “By offering a collection of curated colours in a diverse product offering, we aim to provide consumers with the confidence they need to select a colour and complete their exterior projects with ease.”

The 2024 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year is available exclusively at The Home Depot in a variety of BEHR® products, including BEHR PREMIUM® Solid Colour Waterproofing Exterior Stain, as well as BEHR PREMIUM® Semi-Transparent Waterproofing Exterior Stain, BEHR PREMIUM® ADVANCED DECKOVER®, BEHR® Solid Colour House & Fence Wood Stain, and BEHR® DECKPLUS®.

To learn more about Tugboat and the Curb Appeal Collection, visit behr.ca/2024staincoty.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of the most trusted paint brand in Canada* BEHR®, along with the KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.ca. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit BehrPro.ca to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS ) .

*Based on the 2024 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study. Visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

1 Behr commissioned an online survey among n=1,032 Canadian homeowners (own a home/townhome) 18 years of age and older. Data is balanced across age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The survey was fielded between March 20-28, 2024. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points.