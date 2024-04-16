Appen Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Data Annotation and Labeling Solutions for AI/ML PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appen Limited (Appen) (ASX: APX), a leading provider of high-quality data for AI, has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data Annotation and Labeling (DAL) Solutions for AI/ML PEAK Matrix® 2024. The report, from this established global research firm, evaluated 19 providers on market impact, vision, and capability.



Data Annotation and Labeling solutions are an essential capability for accelerating the development of AI applications. According to Everest Group, leading DAL solutions, including Appen's offerings, can accelerate time-to-market with annotation projects delivered at scale and speed without compromising data quality.

"Appen is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, trustworthy data that power the world's leading AI models at scale," said Ryan Kolln, Appen CEO. "With this new accolade, Appen is recognized as a cutting-edge market leader in the AI data space."

For decades, Appen has excelled in the collection and preparation of large volumes of high-quality AI. Appen combines the breadth and diversity of a large scale and global workforce with a customizable data annotation platform to deliver large volumes of high-quality data for the world's leading AI companies.

For a copy of Everest Group's 2024 Data Annotation and Labeling (DAL) Solutions for AI/ML PEAK Matrix® Assessment, please visit https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2024-71-R-6348/Marketing

