Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) Secures Multi-Year Florida Government Contract for Biomass Processing, Paving the Way for a Greener Future

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company"), a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products, announces securing another prestigious multi-year government contract for biomass processing at a Florida landfill. SGTM continues to strengthen itself, with eight ongoing contracts scheduled over the next five years.

Sustainable Green Team's state-of-the-art manufacturing process will use wood fibers, the biomass feedstock, to produce SGTM's revolutionary product, HumiSoil® . The conversion of biomass into reusable materials is an extraordinary milestone for SGTM, which is making significant strides in creating products and services that protect the environment and combat carbon emissions.

John Schultz, Director of Revenue and Operations at SGTM, expressed his enthusiasm about this accomplishment, stating, "This remarkable achievement marks a significant moment in our journey to convert biomass into reusable products. It demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding the environment and sequestering carbon, paving the way for a greener future."

Management's innovative approach and dedication to sustainability have earned SGTM a well-deserved reputation as a trailblazer in the industry. By securing this Florida biomass government contract, Management is establishing itself as a leading force in biomass processing and reaffirming its commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and traynor@sgtmltd.com .

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTube Channel , corporate commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0 , corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

BLOOMBERG TV COMMERCIAL VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0 r LESvJJ0

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:



Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

www.sustainablegreenteam.com

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

407-886-8733

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e84d5d29-1222-482a-94c3-8f442ba52e87

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0441de1e-7392-47da-9c84-2b03025c38e4