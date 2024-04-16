Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Project Apache® Paimon 

Wilmington, DE, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 active open source projects and initiatives, today announced that Apache Paimon has graduated from incubation and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP). Paimon is a data lake format that enables real-time lakehouse architectures built with Apache Flink and Apache Spark for streaming and batch operations. Paimon innovatively combines lake format and log-structured merge-tree (LSM) to bring real-time streaming updates into the data lake.

"I am really excited to see Paimon graduate and become a top-level ASF project. Paimon has begun enabling Alibaba to do real-time updates and analytics on lakehouse architecture, and we will also leverage Paimon to serve AI business in the future," said Feng Wang, head of Open Data Platform at Alibaba Cloud.



As a streaming data lake platform, Paimon allows users to process data in both batch and streaming modes. Feature highlights and benefits include:

High-speed Data Processing: Paimon’s append table (no primary-key) provides large scale batch and streaming processing capability;

Flexible Updates: Paimon gives users the flexibility of choice when updating records including deduplication to keep last row; partial-updates; aggregation records; first-row updates;

Fast Real-time Analytics: By leveraging Flink Streaming, Paimon's primary key table supports real-time streaming updates of large amounts of data. Paimon performs real-time query within one minute;

Simplified Changelog Production: Paimon simplifies users' streaming analytics by producing accurate and complete changelog updates for merge engines; and

Paimon simplifies users’ streaming analytics by producing accurate and complete changelog updates for merge engines; and Low-latency Data Queries: Paimon supports data compaction with z-order sorting to optimize file layout. By using indexes such as minmax, Paimon also enables fast queries based on data skipping.

"Apache Paimon is a high-performance, low-latency real-time data lake that significantly reduces data computation and storage costs and markedly enhances data development efficiency in various scenarios, such as Ant Group's risk control and the Wufu application," said Zhigang Li, head of Real-time Computing at Ant Group.

"I was fortunate enough to participate in the entire lifecycle of Paimon to-date, from Flink Table Store to independent incubation and successful graduation, experiencing firsthand the practicality and excellence of community developers," said Guanghui Zhang, head of Streaming Computing at ByteDance.

Formerly known as Flink Table Store, Paimon was first developed by the Flink community. Paimon is leveraged globally in production environments by companies such as Alibaba, Ant Group, Bytedance, China Unicom, and Tongcheng, among others.

