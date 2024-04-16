Former Intel executive Thomas Lantzsch joins Canatu’s Board of Directors

VANTAA, FINLAND, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canatu, the global leader in developing advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs) and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor and automotive industries, today announced the appointment of former Intel executive Thomas Lantzsch to Canatu’s Board of Directors. With over 40 years of experience as an Executive Business Leader across Fortune 500 companies and early-stage startups, Lantzsch brings a wealth of semiconductor experience to Canatu.

Lantzsch was most recently a Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Internet of Things (IoT) Group at Intel Corporation where he led a global team responsible for Intel architecture computing solutions for diverse IoT market segments. Prior to Intel, Lantzsch worked at ARM Holdings PLC for ten years, where he held various roles in strategy, corporate development, and marketing, serving most recently as the Executive Vice President of Strategy.

Canatu’s unique dry deposition process creates the most advanced carbon nanotubes known for their exceptional purity and properties. Canatu’s dry deposition process offers clear benefits over traditional liquid dispersion methods by bypassing environmentally harmful liquid dispersion steps, providing a simpler process that creates longer and cleaner carbon nanotubes, thereby enhancing performance across various applications. Canatu CNT outperforms conventional CNTs with their high EUV/X-Ray transmittance (>97%T), superior mechanical strength, and outstanding thermal resistance (>1500°C), offering significant gains over other CNTs in the extreme conditions of semiconductor applications.

"Canatu's carbon nanotube (Canatu CNT) technology is a key enabler for the most advanced chip manufacturing. Its EUV debris filters have already demonstrated this through mass production since 2021. Moreover, many other high-value applications are being rolled out. This clearly showcases the significant advantages of Canatu CNTs over traditional materials," said Tom Lantzsch, Board of Directors, Canatu. "I’m honored to join the Board of Directors to continue to drive innovation and advance the field with Canatu's unparalleled technology."



“2023 was again a strong year for Canatu. We reached a 99% year-over-year sales revenue growth in the semiconductor industry and the first EBITDA positive year. This reflects the growing demand for our cutting-edge solutions in the semiconductor industry,” said Juha Kokkonen, chief executive officer of Canatu. “We are thrilled to welcome Tom Lantzsch, who brings immense experience in the semiconductor industry, having had a front-row seat at some of industry’s most transformative companies. His sharp point of view, combined with Canatu's ongoing momentum, will enable us to make significant advancements in the coming year."

The global semiconductor market is set for significant growth, with projections indicating a doubling in size within the next decade. This growth is driven by the enduring principles of Moore's Law and the steady pursuit of miniaturization, resulting in a continuous reduction in chip size while concurrently boosting power and efficiency. The rapid adoption of EUV lithography further accelerates this trend, enabling the fabrication of chips with ever smaller nodes.

Canatu is uniquely positioned to address the demands of this rapidly evolving market as their CNT membranes offer a significant leap in performance compared to traditional solutions. EUV pellicles made with Canatu's CNT membranes promise a remarkable 15% improvement in performance (wafers processed per hour) compared to conventional EUV pellicles. Canatu's success extends beyond EUV pellicles, with its debris filters already in mass production since 2021 with a leading semiconductor player. Additionally, Canatu develops optical filters for EUV/X-Ray applications. This, coupled with the growing importance of their manufacturing equipment and licensing business, solidifies Canatu's role as a key enabler in the future of semiconductors.

