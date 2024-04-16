Grön Handcrafted Cannabis-Infused Edibles Debut In New York

PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Smith, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced its debut across the state of New York. Grön enters the New York adult-use market building upon successful launches across the country where the company’s signature Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, and handcrafted chocolates have become the cannabis edible of choice for both experienced consumers and those new to the category. The New York debut will feature the Grön Sugar Coated Pearls as well as the Grön MEGAs, each in four distinct flavors and innovative cannabinoid ratios. The products will be available at Strain Stars (Long Island), The Travel Agency (Union Square & Brooklyn), and Curaleaf (Hudson Valley), with more than 75 stores across the state coming online in the coming months.



“Bringing Grön to New York has always been a dream for us, and we are so excited to introduce our beloved Pearls and MEGAs to the New York market,” said Christine Smith, Founder and CEO of Grön. “We think the New York community is going to really enjoy a new and delicious cannabis experience with our unique flavors and cannabinoid ratios. We’re hitting the ground running and are looking forward to getting truly involved with the communities we’ll be serving, while making new fans with our innovative products.”

In their entrance to New York, Grön has partnered with Omnium Canna for processing, which holds the distinction of being the first licensed minority-owned cannabis processor and extractor in the United States, certified by the USPAACC. Howard Hoffman, CEO of Omnium Canna, says “We are thrilled to partner with Grön, a trailblazing woman-owned and led company, to introduce their premium cannabis edibles to the people of New York.”

Bursting with real fruit, Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls are made with natural fruit flavors, are gluten-free, soy-free and infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract. Grön’s Sugar Coated Pearls are available across New York in four delicious flavors and innovative cannabinoid ratios, with each pack containing 10 pearls. The Sugar-Coated Pearl flavors include: Grön’s best-selling Blackberry Lemonade (1:1:2 CBN/CBD/THC, indica), Pomegranate (4:1 CBD/THC, hybrid), Blueberry Lemonade (3:1 CBG/THC, sativa), and Tangelo (2:1:1 THC/CBC/CBG, sativa).

Grön’s MEGAs are five times larger than their standard 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls - a single-piece sugar-coated gummy with 100mg THC - the perfect grab-and-go edible. Made with real fruit, MEGAs are also full-spectrum, gluten-free, and soy-free and will be available in four flavors in New York: Cherry Limeade (indica), POG - Passion Orange Guava (hybrid), Blackberry (1:1 CBN/THC, indica), and Blue Razzbleberry (1:1 CBG/THC, sativa).

Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls and MEGAs can be found at Strain Stars Long Island (1815 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale NY), The Travel Agency (835 Broadway NYC & 122 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn), and Curaleaf Hudson Valley (8 North Plank Road, Newburgh). Grön will be in NYC on 4/18 at Higher Vibrations at Inter, an immersive 420 experimental event, where they will have unmedicated versions of their products for people to try, and at Mary Fest in Brooklyn on 4/20. Catch them in the community as they celebrate their New York launch!

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

About Omnium Canna

Omnium Canna is a licensed cannabis processor and extractor based in New York State. As the first Filipino-American-owned entity of its kind in the United States, the company prides itself on promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry. With a highly experienced management team and a strategic supply chain infrastructure, Omnium Canna is a leading force in the recreational cannabis industry. Lic. No. OCM-AUCP-22-000029.