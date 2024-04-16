PubMatic Partners with GroupM to Deliver First-of-its-Kind AI Generated Cohort Modeling Capability for Advertisers

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced a partnership with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, to deliver cohort-based modeling capabilities for advertisers. This collaboration, a first-of-its-kind in the market, leverages a distributed AI model via Resolve, a Choreograph company, to enable scaled targeting across multiple publishers simultaneously, ensuring privacy-first ad buying at scale.



The proprietary technology, seamlessly integrated into the PubMatic SSP, utilizes impression level data to generate privacy-compliant audience segments. The technology delivers sustainable scalability for both buyers and sellers, with no personal data moved or shared in the buying process. Data is exclusively connected to inventory on the sell-side, creating enhanced auction packages for advertisers through advanced demand-side tools. This ensures full-scale inventory reach, while eliminating the need for ID matching.

Data signals within the digital media ecosystem are evolving with the deprecation of third-party cookies on Chrome, impacting addressability across the open web. PubMatic has been making dedicated investments over the past few years to address this challenge, and 80% of impressions on the platform now have alternative signals to the third-party cookie available to buyers. Nonetheless, there remains work to be done to close the remaining gap. This new strategic partnership further expands PubMatic’s efforts towards ensuring robust protection of user data and fostering insight-driven advertising that fuels value for both brands and publishers.

User privacy is rigorously safeguarded through machine learning AI technology that collates data and drives segmentation, rather than third-party cookies, while it also eliminates the need for user-level data to be moved or shared during the buying process. This empowers publishers to leverage their first-party data without compromising user trust, providing more effective addressability to all GroupM advertisers. This approach is channel agnostic, which means publishers and advertisers can participate regardless of device or ad format, inclusive of CTV, mobile app, and browser environments. This collaboration creates a more transparent, privacy-first, and universally rewarding online advertising experience.

Andrew Baron, Senior Vice President of Addressability and Marketplace at PubMatic reemphasizes, “Upholding user privacy while simultaneously driving value for brands and publishers is of paramount importance in digital advertising. This first-of-its-kind partnership with GroupM offers a solution that combines PubMatic’s data and infrastructure with Resolve’s technology to deliver measurable advertising outcomes across cookieless inventory. This powerful combination of advanced privacy-safe technology and the extensive reach of PubMatic will redefine how publishers and advertisers collaborate, making it simple to optimize ad relevance and maximize the positive impact of ad campaigns on all sides.”

GroupM’s Senior Director of Investment, Rory Latham, says: “This partnership with PubMatic gives us the opportunity to drive efficiency for clients by consolidating with fewer partners and strengthening our capabilities. By tapping into PubMatic’s vast range of capabilities and connections, we can enhance access to a triple-tiered selection of benefits including expanded addressability, refined data protection, and continued targeting precision even amid data access and regulatory challenges.”

The new solution is now available across the United States and United Kingdom.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About GroupM:

GroupM is WPP’s media investment group and the world’s leading media investment company with a mission to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. The company is responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, as measured by the independent research bureau COMvergence. Through its global agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, and T&Pm, and cross-channel performance (GroupM Nexus), data (Choreograph), entertainment (GroupM Motion Entertainment) and investment solutions, GroupM leverages a unique combination of global scale, expertise, and innovation to generate sustained value for clients wherever they do business. Discover more at www.groupm.com.

