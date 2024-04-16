Hollister Takes the Stage With Benson Boone, JVKE, Dylan Conrique & More, Launching ‘Feel Good Fest’ Music Program

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co. (“Hollister”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to launch its Feel Good Fest Music Program. A first-of-its-kind initiative for the global teen retailer, the program focuses on bringing a diverse group of popular and trending musicians and Hollister’s feel-good spirit to fans and customers nationwide through live performances, social activations, merch, styling opportunities and more.

Kicking off with six Gen-Z artists and groups this spring and summer, with several more planned this fall, the program’s centerpiece is the Hollister Feel Good Fest. The concert series, which kicks off today, will take place at dozens of high schools and other select venues around the country and will feature performances by both viral and chart-topping artists like Benson Boone, Boys World, Claire Rosinkranz, Dylan Conrique, JVKE and WanMor.

The backbone of the program is its intention to inspire feel-good energy and promote mental wellness, inviting students to capture moments, make memories and be unapologetically themselves. In casting the lineup of musicians for the brand’s Feel Good Music Fest, Hollister intentionally sought to partner with artists who share its same intention to inspire self-confidence and celebrate authenticity.

“Being vulnerable in my songwriting is something I believe in. I'm excited to partner with Hollister to share more of my life and music," said Benson Boone, Hollister Feel Good Fest musical artist. Dylan Conrique, another Feel Good Fest artist, spoke to her love of the brand and her excitement to take part in the program, saying “I love what Hollister stands for and I’m thrilled to create real moments together for our fans.” Chart-topping musician, JVKE, continued with his thoughts, saying “Allowing me to show up authentically and being able to bring that energy to both my and Hollister’s fan bases means so much.”

“Mental wellness and music are big priorities for our young adult customers and we are ecstatic to unite those two concepts in a cohesive, engaging, and meaningful way with artists that not only top charts, but also share the same principles of authenticity and originality,” said Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Hollister’s Feel Good Fest captures the euphoric atmosphere of a three-day music festival and extends it to a year-round feel-good experience for our customers.”

Beyond the program’s concert series, Hollister will partner with each artist to spotlight their own unique style through a “Feel Good Fits” social series featuring their favorite pieces from both Hollister and Hollister’s active lifestyle brand, Gilly Hicks. Each artist’s Feel Good Fits will provide style inspiration on social media and a curated shoppable experience on the brand’s app and website, hollisterco.com.

To learn more about the artists and to stay up to date on all the new artists being added this fall, follow @hollisterco on social platforms.

About Hollister

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. Hollister Co. is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at HollisterCo.com

