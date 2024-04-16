Global Activated Carbon Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Daigas Group, Kuraray Co, Haycarb, BASF, and Albemarle Corporation

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Activated Carbon Market by Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon), Application (Liquid Phase Application, and Gas Phase Application), End-Use Industry, Raw Material (Coal, Coconut, Wood, Peat), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global activated carbon market is estimated to be USD 4.4 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.8%. Among the three types of activated carbon, Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, and Others; Powdered Activated Carbon holds the largest market share. This is due to its smaller particle size compared to granular activated carbon, resulting in a larger surface-to-volume ratio. This characteristic enhances its effectiveness in wastewater treatment. Additionally, powdered activated carbon offers a low initial cost and allows for dosage adjustment based on changing contaminant levels, making it advantageous for water purification. These factors contribute to the growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period.







By Type, Granular Activated Carbon accounted for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period



Granular activated carbon (GAC) is a type of activated carbon produced by crushing or grinding carbon-rich materials like coconut shells, wood, or coal into small granules. These granules undergo activation through heating in the presence of a gas, leading to the development of a porous network and an increased surface area. This highly porous material effectively adsorbs impurities and contaminants from water and air, making it suitable for applications such as water purification and air purification. Therefore, the widespread use of GAC contributes to the activation of the active carbon market during the forecast period.



By Application, Liquid Phase Application segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period



Activated carbon finds widespread usage in liquid phase applications for purifying, filtering, and adsorbing impurities from liquids. With its high surface area and pore volume, activated carbon effectively adsorbs a diverse range of contaminants from water, beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. It is extensively used in wastewater treatment and the removal of organic compounds and pollutants from industrial effluents. Consequently, the increasing demand for activated carbon from various end-use industries such as water treatment, food & beverages, etc., is anticipated to increase market growth during the forecast period.



By End-Use Industry, automotive segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period



Activated carbon serves various purposes in the automotive sector, including air purification, emissions control, fuel storage, odor control, and more. The implementation of strict emissions regulations by governments worldwide to resist environmental pollution is expected to drive the demand for activated carbon in the automotive industry in the forecast period.



By Raw Material, wood segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period



Wood-based activated carbon is derived from wood through a process called activation, involving heating wood to high temperatures in the presence of gases like carbon dioxide or steam. This procedure generates numerous tiny pores in the wood, significantly enhancing its surface area and adsorption capacity. With applications spanning water and air purification, removal of impurities from industrial processes, and utilization as a catalyst in chemical reactions, wood-based activated carbon plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing in the activated carbon market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the activated carbon market. This growth encompasses countries like China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and others. China and India, in particular, are expected to drive the demand for activated carbon due to their increasing population and rising living standards, leading to a higher need for purified air and water. Furthermore, the demand for activated carbon is propelled by various end-use industries such as food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical & medical, among others. The expanding automotive, food & beverage, and medical sectors in the region are forecasted to further boost the demand for activated carbon in the forecast period.

Research Coverage



The market study covers the activated carbon market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, raw material, application, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the activated carbon market.

The global activated carbon market comprises major manufacturers, such as Diagas Group (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Haycarb PLC (Sri Lanka), Norit (Netherlands), Kureha Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Albemarle Inc. (US), Ingevity (US), Iluka Resources Limited (Australia), Tronox Holdings Plc (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Need for Pollution Control Leading to the Adoption of Industrial Air Purification Applications Stringent Regulations for Control of Water Pollution Increasing Automotive Sales Leading to the Need to Control Vehicular Emissions

Restraints Scarcity of Raw Materials Leading to Increase in Price of Activated Carbon

Opportunities Reactivated Carbon to Provide Lucrative Opportunities to Producers of Activated Carbon

Challenges Weak Economic Conditions to Decrease Industrial Growth



Case Study Analysis

WWTP Biogas

Solution for a Printing Company

