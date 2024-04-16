Beamr demonstrated real-time video streaming capabilities poised to overcome 5G bottlenecks

Herzliya Israel, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that it has presented a demonstration of real-time video optimization application at the NAB Show 2024, a premier event for the broadcasting, streaming and media industry in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Video usage through real-time streaming is increasing rapidly, including video AI, generative AI, sports events, and multichannel broadcasting. As a result, the demand for high-quality video processes at scale, including AI capabilities, is increasing as well. However, in the emerging video world, quality real-time streaming needs to overcome 5G bandwidth bottlenecks along with additional challenges. The 5G bottlenecks are due to internet service providers struggling to support the upload speed required to stream at the right video quality.

Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel said: “The demonstration of Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) accelerated by GPUs has the potential to enable efficient video processing at scale in real-time streaming and over 5G. Such an application is poised to be relevant in various use cases, including edge products and the Internet of Things, as 5G bottlenecks are relieved and the streaming of ultra-high-definition video (UHD or 4K) becomes widely available.”.

Beamr’s technology and solutions has a proven track record of reducing video files size and bitrate by up to 50% while preserving the video quality. This award-winning technology is backed by 53 patents and already implemented in various applications, including video streaming.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content adaptive video solutions. Backed by 53 granted patents, and winner of the 2021 Technology and Engineering Emmy® award and the 2021 Seagate Lyve Innovator of the Year award, Beamr's perceptual optimization technology enables up to a 50% reduction in bitrate with guaranteed quality. www.beamr.com

