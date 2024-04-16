Cystic Fibrosis Market Pipeline Insights Report 2024 Featuring 75+ Companies and 80+ Pipeline Drugs, Including VX-121 (Vertex Pharma), Brensocatib (AstraZeneca), ELX-02 (Eloxx Pharma), and S-1226 (SolAeroMed)

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Cystic Fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cystic Fibrosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cystic Fibrosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cystic Fibrosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cystic Fibrosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Emerging Drugs



VX-121: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

VX-121 and tezacaftor are designed to increase the amount of mature protein at the cell surface by targeting the processing and trafficking defect of the CFTR protein. VX-561 (deutivacaftor) is a potentiator designed to keep CFTR proteins at the cell surface open longer to improve the flow of salt and water across the cell membrane, which helps hydrate and clear mucus from the airways. The triple combination of VX-121/tezacaftor/VX-561 is being developed as an investigational once-daily treatment for people with CF with certain mutations in the CFTR gene. It is currently being investigated in Phase III stage of development.



Brensocatib: AstraZeneca

Brensocatib is a small molecule, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1) being developed by Insmed for the treatment of patients with bronchiectasis. DPP1 is an enzyme responsible for activating neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), such as neutrophil elastase, in neutrophils when they are formed in the bone marrow. Neutrophils are the most common type of white blood cell and play an essential role in pathogen destruction and inflammatory mediation. In chronic inflammatory lung diseases, neutrophils accumulate in the airways and result in excessive active NSPs that cause lung destruction and inflammation. Brensocatib may decrease the damaging effects of inflammatory diseases such as bronchiectasis by inhibiting DPP1 and its activation of NSPs. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the pharmacokinetics of brensocatib in participants with cystic fibrosis following once daily oral administration of study drug.



ELX-02: Eloxx Pharmaceutical

ELX-02 is an investigational compound being developed as a therapy for genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations such as cystic fibrosis. Structurally, ELX-02 is an aminoglycoside analogue that induces read-through of nonsense mutations through interaction with the ribosome, resulting in the production of full-length functional proteins. The therapy was designated an orphan drug in the US, an orphan medicinal product in Europe, and given fast track designation in the US. ELX-02 is being tested in CF patients carrying least one G542X mutation in two parallel open-label Phase II clinical trials.



S-1226: SolAeroMed Inc.

S1226 is SolAeroMed's lead therapy. S1226 is formulated to rapidly reopen constricted, mucus plugged airways, and should increase the effectiveness of respiratory drug delivery. The S1226 formulation consists of aerosolized carbon dioxide (CO2) and nebulized perflubron; which is delivered into the lung. The delivery of this formulation results in an immediate relaxant effect on the patient's constricted airways, supported by a lowering of surface tension in inflamed areas (resulting in enhanced bronchial dilation) and possible clearing of mucus plugs of blocked airways. SolAeroMed is currently conducrting a phase II clinical trial in cystic fibrosis.



Major Players in Cystic Fibrosis



There are approx. 60+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cystic Fibrosis. The companies which have their Cystic Fibrosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Key Players

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

SolAeroMed

Parion Sciences

Translate Bio, Inc.

Path BioAnalytics

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

AlgiPharma

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.

Galapagos NV

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Calithera Biosciences, Inc.

Spyryx Biosciences, Inc.

Verona Pharma

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

OrPro Therapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Laurent Pharmaceuticals

Arcturus Therapeutics

Enterprise Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics

AlgiPharma AS

Sound Pharmaceuticals

Spirovant

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Key Products

ELX-02

NM002

ARO ENaC

S-1226

P-1037

MRT5005

Cavosonstat

AR-501

QBW276

VX-121

OligoG

PTI-808

JBT-101

GLPG1837

POL6014

CB-280

Galicaftor

SPX-101

RPL554

LAU-7b

IONIS-ENaCRx

CHF 6333

Theradux

PRX 110

LAU-7b

LUNAR-CF

ETD001

4D-710

AP-PA02

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cystic Fibrosis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cystic Fibrosis drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Cystic Fibrosis drugs?

How many Cystic Fibrosis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cystic Fibrosis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cystic Fibrosis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

