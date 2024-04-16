Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2024: Major Players such as Amazon, Jumia, Takealot, and Konga are Driving Innovation and Competition, Providing Diverse Consumer Experiences Tailored to Local Preferences

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights a major shift from cash to digital and instant payments gaining momentum throughout Africa. Nigeria, for instance, saw a significant decrease in cash transactions from 95% in 2019 to 80% in 2022, emblematic of this transition. This shift underscores Africa's increasing reliance on digital wallets and instant payment systems, which are rapidly becoming the norm, thereby boosting financial inclusion and efficiency.

Africa's E-Commerce landscape is experiencing a transformative shift, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, according to the publisher. The latest report captures the dynamic nature of this market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to leverage Africa's digital revolution.

In the B2C E-Commerce sector, major players such as Amazon, Jumia, Takealot, and Konga are driving innovation and competition, providing diverse consumer experiences tailored to local preferences. Amazon's upcoming launch in South Africa is expected to reshape the market, while companies like Takealot and Konga strengthen their positions through infrastructure improvements and strategic partnerships.

Looking ahead, Nigeria anticipates a remarkable increase in real-time payment transactions, projected to reach 8.9 billion by 2027, while Kenya needs to focus on integrating digital infrastructure and implementing regulatory reforms to maximize E-Commerce growth. In Egypt, the prominence of social media channels in MSME sales highlights the evolving landscape of online commerce.

Key Questions Answered:

What percentage of total retail sales in Africa were conducted online in 2023?

How are digital wallets and instant payment systems in Africa contributing to financial inclusion?

How are the key players in the realm of B2C E-Commerce in Africa impacting the market?

What does Nigeria forecast in terms of real-time payment transactions by 2027?

How is the dominance of social media channels impacting MSME sales in Egypt?

Company Coverage: Amazon, Jumia, Kalahari, Kilimall, Konga, Noon Shopping, Souq, Takealot, Zando

Country coverage: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, Ethiopia



Key Topics Covered:





1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Africa

3.1. Regional

Online Payment Market and Trends Overview, April 2024

Cryptocurrency Trends Overview, April 2024

B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, April 2024

Top 3 Reasons For B2C E-Commerce Adoption, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Top Pain Points When Selling Online, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Top Customer Challenges With B2C E-Commerce, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, by B2C E-Commerce Channel, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of Use of B2C E-Commerce Channels, by Product Category, in %, April 2023

Breakdown of Funding to B2C E-Commerce Sectors, by Number of Deals, in %, 2023e

Most Compelling Telco And Tech Needs Expected by Organizations Over The Coming Years, in % of Organizations, Q4 2023

Electronic Payment Revenue Breakdown, by Payment Method, in %, 2025f

Revenue From Electronic Payments, in USD billion, 2025f

Total Funding Raised by African Tech Startups, in USD billion, 2021 & 2022

Startups Funding, by Sector, in USD million, 2022

Share of Online Making Up Total Retail Revenue, in %, 2023e

Top Online Marketplaces, by Monthly Visits, in millions, March 2024

B2C E-Commerce Company Jumia's Largest Markets, by Monthly Visits, in millions, March 2024

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Company Jumia's Markets, by Country, in % of Total Monthly Visits, March 2024

B2C E-Commerce Company Souq's Largest Markets, by Monthly Visits, in millions, March 2024

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Company Souq's Markets, by Country, in % of Total Monthly Visits, March 2024

3.2. South Africa

B2C E-Commerce Site Takealot.com Developments, April 2024

Results of B2C E-Commerce Adoption, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Channel Use, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of Online Payment Methods, in %, 2022

Most Preferred B2C E-Commerce Delivery Options, in % of Online Shoppers, 2022

B2C E-Commerce Company Takealot.com's Largest Markets, by Monthly Visits, in millions, March 2024

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Company Takealot.com's Markets, by Country, in % of Total Monthly Visits, March 2024

3.3. Nigeria

Results of B2C E-Commerce Adoption, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Channel Use, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Electronic Payment Transactions, incl. Number, in millions, and Value, in NGN billion, by Type, 2022

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f

3.4. Kenya

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, March 2024 (1 of 2)

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, March 2024 (2 of 2)

Results of B2C E-Commerce Adoption, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Channel Use, in % of MSMEs, April 2023

Share of Monthly Visits to the B2C E-Commerce Company Kilimall, in %, March 2024

Mobile Payment Statistics, incl. Number of Transactions, in Millions, Value of Transactions, in KES Billion, Number of Accounts, in Millions, and Number of Agents, in Thousands, 2012-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vihtc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.