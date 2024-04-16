Global Logistics Automation Market Analysis Report 2024-2031: Increasing Incorporation of Robots in Logistic Operations Boosting Market Growth with Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Automation Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Inbound, Outbound), Automation Mode, Application (Inventory Management, Others), End User (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Others) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The logistics automation market is projected to reach $65.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2031

The growth of the logistics automation market is driven by the rapid growth in e-commerce and the increasing incorporation of robots in logistics. However, high capital investment requirements and the lack of standardization in the logistics sector restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the digital transformation of the logistics industry, advancements in sensor technologies, and the outsourcing of logistics are expected to generate growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, the lack of skilled operators and privacy & security concerns are major challenges impacting the market growth.



Additionally, an increasing focus on improving last-mile deliveries and the growing use of AI in supply chain and logistics management are prominent trends in the logistics automation market.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global logistics automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing fast delivery expectations of customers, and the increasing adoption of logistic automation systems to enhance the efficiency of fulfillment and distribution centers.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as companies' growing focus on enhancing their omnichannel presence to stay ahead of the competition and increasing logistics automation across the region are expected to drive the growth of this regional market in the coming years.



Based on offering, the global logistics automation market is broadly segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global logistics automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to strong growth in e-commerce, changes in consumer behavior, increasing investments in logistics facilities for optimized process efficiency, and the increasing use of robots across supply chains.



Based on type, the global logistics automation market is segmented into inbound logistics and outbound logistics. In 2024, the inbound logistics segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global logistics automation market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the comprehensive inbound logistics solutions offered by key players, along with the increasing adoption of advanced equipment and facilities to streamline core logistics processes.



Based on automation mode, the global logistics automation market is segmented into fully automatic systems and semi-automatic systems. In 2024, the semi-automatic systems segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global logistics automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to key market players' growing focus on providing semi-automatic systems for facilities currently running manual operations and the advantages of semi-automatic systems over manual logistics operations, such as increased productivity and cost-effectiveness and the systems' ability to adapt to changing conditions or unexpected events.



Based on application, the global logistics automation market is segmented into inventory management, packaging, order management, cargo management, transportation management, and other applications. In 2024, the inventory management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global logistics automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to optimize inventory levels among enterprises and the increasing adoption of logistics automation systems for inventory management.



In addition, key players operating in this market are focusing on product development and enhancement to accelerate the adoption of robots to boost productivity and minimize inventory handling times. For instance, in March 2022, Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands) launched a new automated piece-picking robot as an addition to its Smart Item Robotics (SIR) portfolio of technologies, which fits with Vanderlande's strategy of accelerating the use of robotics for warehousing.



Based on end user, the global logistics automation market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, fashion & apparel, courier, express, and parcel, ports & warehouses, and other end users. In 2024, the retail & e-commerce segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global logistics automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to changing customer expectations, retailers' focus on increasing their omni-channel presence, and the growing deployment of logistics automation solutions among retail & e-commerce companies to improve effectiveness and profitability.

