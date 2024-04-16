Global Outlook on the Machine Safety Market, 2024-2030: Growing Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance - Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Dominate the Landscape

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Machine Safety Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Machine Safety Market is expected to reach $7.6 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid industrialization across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and more. There is a growing emphasis on safety education and training programs for workers and employers in the Asia Pacific region. Consequently, the Asia Pacific region would acquire nearly, 30% market share by 2030. The Asia Pacific region quickly adopts advanced technologies, including Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence. Asia Pacific's manufacturing and automotive industries significantly contribute to the region's economic growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, in August, 2023, OMRON launched three series of operating microswitches - D2FC, D2LS, and D2FP. Developed for delicate operations in remote devices, the microswitches offer a precise and comfortable actuation experience. The microswitches aims to contribute to remote equipment operability, addressing the growing demand for flexible operations in fields like nursing care and construction sites.

Moreover, in June, 2023, Schneider Electric unveiled an upgraded version of its flagship Square D safety switch, the VisiPacT heavy-duty safety switch (30-200A). This new release incorporates features driven by customer feedback, including a standard viewing window for visual verification without opening the door, an ergonomic handle for safer operations using a hook stick, a QR code for quick access to switch information, touch-safe barriers, and dedicated space for customer-required labeling. The improvements aim to enhance safety, efficiency, and ease of access in commercial and industrial applications, setting a new standard for performance and reliability.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal Matrix; Siemens AG is the forerunner in the Market. In September, 2022, Siemens launched Fire Safety Digital Services, a groundbreaking portfolio of digital and managed services connecting fire safety systems to the cloud. The platform enables businesses to shift from a reactive, compliance-led approach to intelligent safety by leveraging digital services in operation, event-handling, and maintenance. The solution enhances hazard identification, improves risk-control decisions, safeguards business continuity, and fosters a safe environment. Companies such as Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE and ABB Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Market.



Market Growth Factors



Workplace accidents disrupt normal business operations, leading to downtime and reduced productivity. Timely implementation of safety measures minimizes disruptions and maintains continuous operations. The adoption of Industry 4.0 and Increased Industry automation necessitate advanced safety solutions. Therefore, the market is expanding significantly due to the rising incidence of workplace accidents.



Predictive maintenance helps mitigate the risk of catastrophic failures in safety systems. Organizations can avoid instances where safety devices fail during vital operations by identifying and addressing concerns early on and protecting personnel and assets. Industries with high safety risks, such as chemical processing, nuclear energy, and heavy manufacturing, are increasingly adopting predictive maintenance for safety systems. Hence, growing emphasis on predictive maintenance has been a pivotal factor in driving the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



SMEs often operate with constrained budgets, and the high upfront costs associated with implementing comprehensive safety measures can strain their financial resources. Retrofitting existing machinery with safety features can be costly and complex. The high costs of adapting legacy systems to meet modern safety standards may discourage businesses from pursuing retrofitting projects, leaving older equipment without adequate safety measures. Thus, high implementation costs can slow down the growth of the market.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The above illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Product Launches and Product Expansions.



By Industry Analysis



By industry, the market is categorized into process and discrete. The discrete segment covered a 20% revenue share in the market in 2022. Discrete manufacturing processes involve complex machinery and equipment, including CNC machines, robotic arms, stamping presses, and assembly lines. Ensuring the safety of operators and equipment in these environments requires implementing robust safety solutions.





By Offerings Analysis



By offerings, the market is bifurcated into systems and sensors. The sensors segment acquired a 33% revenue share in the market in 2022. Sensors are utilized to detect various types of hazards, including motion, presence, temperature, pressure, and gas leaks. These sensors continuously monitor the surrounding environment and machinery for abnormal conditions or potential safety risks, allowing for timely intervention to prevent accidents.



By Components Analysis



Based on components, the market is classified into presence detection sensors, emergency stop controls, programmable safety systems, safety controllers/modules/relays, safety interlock switches, two-hand safety controls and others. The programmable safety systems segment acquired a 12.5% revenue share in the market in 2022. Safety PLCs often incorporate safe motion control features such as STO and SLS. These functions ensure that machinery comes to a safe stop and operates at limited speeds, minimizing risks associated with moving parts. Programmable safety systems support coordinated motion control, allowing multiple axes to work together safely.



By Regional Analysis



Region-wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Europe region led the market by generating 35% revenue share. Employers in Europe recognize the importance of prioritizing employee health and safety. The alignment of European safety practices with global standards enhances global consistency in safety measures. Companies in Europe recognize the legal and financial implications of workplace accidents.



Market Competition and Attributes



The Machine Safety Market is highly competitive due to strict regulations, technological advancements, market growth, global dynamics, and industry consolidation. Companies compete to offer compliant and innovative solutions, integrate advanced technologies, gain market share globally, and differentiate their offerings through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market

Nov-2023: Banner Engineering launched a family of products, Banner Monitoring Solutions, designed to simplify equipment monitoring in industrial applications. The systems include Asset Monitoring Gateway with SNAP ID, featuring a touchscreen display and wired connections for up to 20 sensors, and Asset Monitoring Gateway with BANNER CLOUD ID, which can receive data from up to 40 wireless sensor nodes. These systems are deployed quickly without programming and are compatible with sensors for real-time measurements of various variables like current, pressure, temperature, vibration, and more. They aim to enable predictive maintenance, reduce costs, and maximize uptime in industrial settings.

Feb-2023: SICK introduced the Smart Box Detection system for its deTec4 Safety Light Curtain, with an aim to enhance operator safety and operational efficiency on packaging lines. The system uses pattern recognition to detect cuboid objects, differentiating them from human operators, preventing unnecessary interruptions at the in- and outfeeds of packaging machinery. The Smart Box Detection system does not require an external machine controller, reducing the need for muting sensors and tunnel guards, thus saving space and maintenance costs. It offers quick and easy configuration without additional software or a laptop, and can detect objects of various heights and lengths.

Sep-2022: Siemens launched Fire Safety Digital Services, a groundbreaking portfolio of digital and managed services connecting fire safety systems to the cloud. The platform enables businesses to shift from a reactive, compliance-led approach to intelligent safety by leveraging digital services in operation, event-handling, and maintenance. The solution enhances hazard identification, improves risk-control decisions, safeguards business continuity, and fosters a safe environment.

Sep-2022: ABB entered a strategic partnership with Samotics, an Industrial equipment manufacturer, to enhance condition monitoring services, leveraging Samotics' electrical signature analysis (ESA) technology. Under the partnership, ABB will integrate Samotics' SAM4 plug-and-play monitoring solution into its digital portfolio, expanding its asset health monitoring capabilities for motor-driven industrial equipment.

Jun-2022: Siemens acquiried Senseye, a global industrial analytics software company based in the UK. The acquisition enhances Siemen's predictive maintenance and asset intelligence portfolio.

Market Report Segmentation

By Industry

Process Food & Beverages Power Generation Chemicals Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Metals & Mining Others

Discrete Automotive Semiconductor & Electronics Aerospace Others



By Offerings

Systems

Sensors

By Components

Presence Detection Sensors

Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays

Programmable Safety Systems

Safety Interlock Switches

Emergency Stop Controls

Two-Hand Safety Controls

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



