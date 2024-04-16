Vape South America Set to Rock Medellín, Colombia Again May 2024

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) — Alternative Products Expo is thrilled to announce the return of the world’s premier counterculture industry event to Medellín, Colombia. Another first-class production of ZJ Events , Vape South America Medellín 2024 will take place at the Centro de Convenciones Plaza Mayor, located at Cra. 57 # 41-81, La Candelaria, Medellín, Antioquia, from May 18-19, 2024.



Strategically located with great climate and a welcoming atmosphere, the Vape South America Medellín 2024 has become a prime gateway between the U.S. and South American markets and offers a unique opportunity to establish connections with buyers and distributors from across the globe.

Colombia has become the central hub of alternative products in the region and continues to influence global market trends, offering attendees and exhibitors unparalleled opportunities for business expansion and collaboration. Medellín's vibrant culture, rich traditions, and diverse lifestyle have spurred the event’s remarkable growth since inception in 2016 and now draws attendees from Asia, Africa, Europe, and beyond.

The Vape South America Medellín 2024 is a guided launchpad for international expansion, providing critical information and intelligence on Market Entry Guidance, Regulatory and Legal Support, Import-Export Consulting, Distributor Introductions, Monetary Exchange Services, as well as Live Translation Services. With a focus on B2B Priority Hours, Speaker Panels featuring industry experts, and a myriad of networking opportunities, the event continues to set new paradigms in the global counterculture industry.

Vape South America Medellín 2024 is the place to connect with top manufacturers, explore the latest trends and innovations, and take advantage of exclusive show discounts in a fun and exciting atmosphere at the world’s largest counterculture and vape trade show. This is a revolutionary business-networking festival of fun and opportunity attracting top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, and industry professionals.

“Vape South America Medellín 2024 is a globally renowned platform in the counterculture industry, uniquely positioned to facilitate cross-geographical partnerships. Medellín's dynamic environment provides the perfect backdrop to showcase innovative products and drive collaboration in the alternative products supply chain,” stated Sebastian Carmona, Director of Partnerships at ZJ Events.

Exciting show specials and discounts are expected, and attendees will also have the chance to participate in the Ultimate Smoke Shop Giveaway.

