Of Love and Lust (OLAL) Drops Hotly Anticipated ‘Calm in Your Eyes - Bleep Bloop Remix’ Ahead of Single

In a captivating twist, Of Love and Lust (OLAL) releases Calm in Your Eyes (Bleep Bloop Remix) ahead of the single, featuring Christie McCarthy's striking lead vocals. This release follows closely on the heels of their recent international hit, 'Insane Desire', which soared in popularity, most notably across Europe, particularly in Germany, Norway, Austria, and Spain.





Christie, traditionally OLAL’s backing vocalist, shines in the spotlight as both a songwriter and lead vocalist in this groundbreaking release. The remix, a collaborative masterpiece with electronic music virtuoso Bleep Bloop, marks a daring yet rewarding step for the band.





"Witnessing Bleep Bloop's electrifying performances inspired us to collaborate. We knew his unique sound would take 'Calm in Your Eyes' to new heights. The chemistry was palpable, and the result is nothing short of magical," says Skunk, OLAL’s sound designer and keyboardist.

OLAL decided to premiere the remix in advance of the single as a nod to Bleep Bloop's influence on the track. The official music video for 'Calm in Your Eyes – Bleep Bloop Remix' is available on YouTube, providing a visual treat that complements the track's vibrant energy. Fans can also enjoy the remix on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.





Stay tuned for the single version of 'Calm in Your Eyes' set to be released shortly, along with a slew of other exciting tracks this summer. OLAL is committed to pushing the boundaries of their music and continuing to surprise and delight their fans.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust (OLAL) is an electronic band spanning four countries. The group includes Rush, the enigmatic lead vocalist based in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman, its dynamic soundscape designer from Skopje, Macedonia; Gareth Jones, the legendary producer and sound engineer residing in London, England; Christie, known for her ethereal vocals, based in Santa Cruz, California; Alex Baum, the innovative drummer and keyboardist from Asheville, North Carolina; and Skunk, the creative force on keyboards and sound design, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they craft music that combines emotional depth with eclectic soundscapes, resonating with audiences worldwide.

About Bleep Bloop

Bleep Bloop, known for his genre-defying glitch bass, has made a name for himself with some of the most memorable live performances in the EDM scene.

