Alex Chang Joins Greystone as a Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Alex Chang has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director. In his new role, Mr. Chang will focus on a number of initiatives, including the firm’s bridge lending capabilities through Greystone Monticello as well as expanding the firm’s bank and alternative capital relationships. Primarily based in New York, Mr. Chang reports to Debby Jenkins, co-President of Greystone’s lending business platforms.



Bringing over 20 years of commercial real estate experience spanning Agency, CMBS, mezzanine, bridge, and loan securitization executions, Mr. Chang was most recently focused on bridge-to-Agency opportunities at PGIM Real Estate. Prior to that role, he spent over 13 years at Freddie Mac Multifamily, where he oversaw the credit quality of more than $500 billion in securitizations, structured and approved complex transactions, and was responsible for the credit policies governing all multifamily products. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chang also spent time at Mezz Cap and Bear Stearns. Mr. Chang earned a Bachelor’s degree from University of Virginia and a Master’s degree in finance from American University.

“Alex’s deep expertise across CRE debt, securitization, and capital markets areas is incredibly valuable, and I am thrilled to have his level of proficiency here at Greystone as we continue to refine and build out our bridge and alternative capital platforms,” said Ms. Jenkins.

“Greystone’s business lending platforms, collectively, are something quite unique, and I know with the great people at Greystone and Debby’s leadership that the growing structured capital solutions team will be a driving force for liquidity, efficiency, and customer experience across all segments of the CRE lending market,” added Mr. Chang.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

