SmartSeal, Inc. Offers Flat Roof Leaks Prevention for 50 Years

Tavares, FL , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartSeal, Inc., a trusted roofing solutions provider in Florida, offers a revolutionary sealant that can prevent flat roof leaks for an impressive 50 years. As a commercial roof coating contractor, the company understands the challenges faced by commercial roofing systems. This is why it has introduced an innovative and technologically advanced solution that is more cost-effective than traditional roof replacement solutions and is more energy-efficient, resulting in significant savings on energy bills. The sealant comes with a 50-year warranty, which means it is extremely hard to break and provides long-lasting protection.



SmartSeal, Inc.

The commercial roof coating contractor would like to emphasize its quick application, great adhesion, and fast curing process. This UV-resistant solution provides year-round protection from the harmful rays of the sun. Its leak-preventing technology prevents water from seeping into the roofing system. Serving extensive areas across Florida, SmartSeal assures commercial property owners of long-term value and sustainability with SmartSeal. This technologically advanced sealant is a game-changer for commercial properties.

With SmartSeal, customers enjoy seamless application without any operational downtime. Unlike traditional materials requiring 6 to 18 months lead time, SmartSeal coatings have a mere 10-day wait period, ensuring no shortage of materials regardless of roof size. Additionally, the sealant dries quickly and becomes water-resistant within just 30 minutes of application.

What’s more is that the sealant costs just 1/3 the price of roof replacement. SmartSeal delivers substantial savings, including an average of 35% reduction in energy bills, 100% tax deductible expenses in the same year, and avoidance of costly roof replacements.

The roof coating company also provides a SmartSeal Guarantee. It promises decades of optimal performance with a 50-year guarantee. It offers a 10-year NDL that is renewable every 10 years, an annual inspection, a new top coat every 10 years, and all recommended repairs completed before application.

Furthermore, SmartSeal sealant is resistant to hail, long-lasting, and affordable. Call now for more details on the roof coating services offered here and their prices, which can vary based on the type of coating, size of the roof, condition of the existing roof, labor rates in the location, and repairs, if any. To learn more, visit https://getsmartseal.com/.

About SmartSeal, Inc.

SmartSeal, Inc. is a company that provides affordable roof coating services. The company has created SmartSeal, a technologically advanced waterproofing system that has revolutionized the commercial roofing industry. The hybrid-engineered sealant provides greater adhesion, faster curing and better durability when compared to standard coating. The innovative ventilation design also keeps potential mold or mildew at bay by allowing pre-existing moisture to escape.

###

Contact

SmartSeal, Inc.

Address: 4680 Lake Industrial Blvd, Tavares, FL 32778

Phone: (866) 749-0081

Website: https://getsmartseal.com/



SmartSeal, Inc. Address: 4680 Lake Industrial Blvd, Tavares, FL 32778









Attachment