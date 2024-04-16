Penetration Testing Market worth $3.9 billion by 2029, Growing At a CAGR of 17.1% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Penetration Testing Market is estimated to be worth USD 1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The penetration testing market is growing due to rising cyber threats globally, regulatory mandates for security assessments, and the expanding technology landscape. High-profile breaches underscore the need for proactive security measures, while the complexity of IT infrastructure drives demand for comprehensive solutions like penetration testing to mitigate risks effectively.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Penetration Testing Market"

374 - Tables

48 - Figures

329 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13422019

Penetration Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing need to protect digital infrastructure from cybercrimes Regulations and compliances mandating stricter security measures Widespread adoption of cloud computing Growing complexities of IT systems

Restraints:

High costs of penetration testing Prevalence of insider threats Difficulties in integrating with existing security workflows

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of cost-effective PTaaS Integration of AI, ML, and other technologies in penetration testing Alignment of penetration testing with DevSecOps practices

List of Key Players in Penetration Testing Market:

Rapid7 (US)

Secureworks (US)

Synopsys (US)

Crowdstrike (US)

IBM (US)

Coalfire Labs (US)

Indium Software (US)

Cigniti Technologies (US)

Trustwave (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13422019

Penetration testing plays a vital role in business security as the surge in cybercrimes underscores the need for a comprehensive approach. With cyber threats proliferating and evolving tactics challenging traditional security measures, penetration testing offers a proactive defense strategy. Simulating cyberattacks uncover vulnerabilities in systems, networks, and applications, enabling organizations to address security gaps effectively. Integrating AI, ML, and other advanced technologies enhances the effectiveness of penetration testing. Automation streamlines testing processes improves threat detection and enables continuous learning to stay ahead of evolving threats. This integration results in faster, more comprehensive testing, cost savings, and improved accuracy. Human expertise remains crucial for interpreting results and developing effective security strategies, while robust data security measures are essential to protect sensitive information collected during testing. Combining penetration testing with advanced technologies gives organizations a powerful defense against cyber threats, bolstering their overall security posture.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a significant surge in the penetration testing market due to several key factors. Rapid digital transformation, including widespread adoption of cloud computing and IoT technologies, creates a vast attack surface requiring robust security measures. The region faces frequent cyberattacks, driving the need for proactive security solutions like penetration testing. Evolving regulations, similar to the European GDPR, mandate regular security assessments, contributing to market growth. The large pool of SMEs in the region is increasingly recognizing the importance of data protection and turning to penetration testing solutions due to their affordability and the lack of in-house expertise. Government initiatives and growing awareness further propel market expansion. With a focus on cloud-based solutions and automation, the Asia Pacific penetration testing market is expected to see the highest global growth rate in the coming years, driven by dynamic market dynamics and strong demand for effective cybersecurity measures.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=13422019

The major players in the penetration testing market are Rapid7(US), Secureworks(US), Synopsys(US), Crowdstrike(US), IBM(US), Coalfire Labs(US), Indium Software(US), Cigniti Technologies(US), Trustwave(US), Cisco Systems(US), Fortinet(US), Bugcrowd(US), Invicti(US), Hackerone(US),Raxis(US), Rsi Security(US), Rhino Security Labs(US), Sciencesoft(US), Portswigger(US), Netraguard(US), Software Secured(Canada), Vumentric Cybersecurity(Canada), Netitude(UK), Zimperium(US), Nowsecure(US), Security Metrics(US), NetSpi(US), Covertswarm(UK), Holm Security(Sweden), Intruder Systems(UK), Breachlock(US), Isecurion(India), Redbot Security(US).

The companies have diverse product lines and extensive global reach. With the digital landscape constantly changing and applications becoming more complex, companies invest in penetration testing to secure their operations in a connected world. Using their worldwide presence, these firms offer a wide range of products. They focus on introducing new products, forming partnerships, acquiring other companies, collaborating with others, and securing contracts to strengthen their position in the market. By leveraging their research and development capabilities and diverse range of products and services, they aim to expand their presence in the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Managed Security Services Market

Cybersecurity Market

Workplace Safety Market

Digital Signature Market