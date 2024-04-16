LUNAR: Registered and Licenced Crypto Casino/Gaming Platform Achievements

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the realm of cryptocurrency projects, progress is not just measured by technological advancements but also by the ability to withstand challenges and be able to emerge stronger...

The core of #LUNAR remains steadfast, focused and committed to always move forward no matter what!

Origins and Progression:

From humble beginnings, a 10 ETH presale and the addition of 5 ETH to liquidity LUNAR's journey began.

Since then, they've traversed a path of growth, overcoming obstacles and celebrating victories along the way.

Despite the ebb and flow of challenges, LUNAR team dedication to the project's vision has remained unwavering!

Lets have a quick look to the Milestones Achieved:

LUNAR's accomplishments speak volumes about the commitment to innovation and progress:



Token Launch:

They successfully launched the token, marking the inception of the project.

Strategic Partnerships:

Collaborations with esteemed entities like Slotegrator and Coinspaid have strengthened the LUNAR ecosystem.

Introduction of Gaming Elements:

Deployment of Telegram jackpot bots and the launch of both Telegram and web-based casinos have added exciting gaming dimensions to the project.

Expansion into Sports Betting:

Partnerships with industry leaders like BetBy have expanded LUNAR's offerings into the realm of sports betting.

Regulatory Compliance:

Obtaining an Anjouan Casino license underscores their commitment to regulatory compliance and legitimacy.

Development of Innovative Solutions:

Initiatives like JAAS (Jackpot as a Service) showcase LUNAR's dedication to pioneering novel solutions in the gaming industry.

Upcoming Features:

LUNAR's impending launch of a casino referral program and staking contracts signals their continuous evolution and commitment to improving user experiences.

Community Engagement:

A revenue share system in development underscores LUNAR's commitment to community empowerment, with plans to allocate a minimum of 20% of revenue to token holders.

Looking Ahead:

This is just the beginning of an amazing journey to an uncharted but extremely promising future!

LUNAR can potentially become a safe haven for some of the 800 million online gamers in the world and create generational wealth for its investors!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities