ThinkOn enters into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics to empower partner ecosystem

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., a leading channel-only Canadian cloud solution provider with a global footprint, has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a FORTUNE 109 value-added distributor.



Arrow aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. ArrowSphere Cloud, Arrow’s cloud delivery and management platform, removes complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and millions of end-users through an extensive catalog and consumption management capabilities. This agreement will empower channel partners to deliver cutting-edge services through ThinkOn’s white-labeling capabilities from renowned vendors such as Hitachi Vantara, Veeam, VMware by Broadcom, and Commvault.

ThinkOn's channel-only approach places partners at the forefront, enabling them to take full ownership of customer relationships without direct sales competition. Backed by ThinkOn's extensive technology ecosystem and VMware-accredited cloud services, ThinkOn partners can deliver exceptional outcomes with confidence. This is further bolstered by our 11-year strategic partnership with Hitachi Vantara, ensuring that partners and their customers are well-supported with comprehensive solutions throughout their cloud journeys. Hitachi Vantara’s expertise and technology solutions play a pivotal role in empowering ThinkOn to deliver cutting-edge cloud services. Through this collaboration, ThinkOn harnesses Hitachi Vantara’s infrastructure solutions and services to offer innovative and reliable cloud solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

“We are excited to collaborate with Arrow Electronics. Our joint mission is to empower partners to thrive in the digital age. With ThinkOn's channel-only approach, partners can confidently navigate the complexities of the cloud landscape,” says ThinkOn Founder and CEO, Craig McLellan. “Our shared commitment to growth ensures that partners can optimize their businesses while delivering exceptional value to their customers.”

“Hitachi Vantara is proud of our long-standing partnership with ThinkOn, recognizing it as an essential relationship that drives innovation in cloud services,” said Kimberly King, Hitachi Vantara’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partners and Alliances. “Together, we enable partners to deliver exceptional outcomes, leveraging our technology solutions to navigate the complexities of the cloud landscape with confidence.”

The ThinkOn-Arrow agreement is a game-changer for the industry. Together, we are poised to redefine cloud services, drive innovation, and create lasting impact for our partners and their customers.

