Pretzel Market Size Worth $9.79 Billion by 2033; Strong Growth in the Healthy Snack Industry to Propel Growth

Newark, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7.24 billion in 2023 global pretzel market will reach USD 9.79 billion by 2033. The rising popularity of plant-based diets presents opportunities for pretzel manufacturers to explore alternative ingredients and formulations. This aspect includes using plant-based flour, such as chickpea or almond flour, and incorporating trendy ingredients like quinoa, chia seeds, or hemp seeds to appeal to health-conscious and environmentally-conscious consumers. Furthermore, incorporating functional ingredients with added health benefits, such as probiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, or protein, can enhance the appeal of pretzels and differentiate them from traditional snack options. Manufacturers can innovate with functional pretzel varieties targeting specific health concerns or dietary preferences.



Additionally, a growing consumer interest in premium and gourmet snack experiences is driven by a desire for indulgence and luxury. Pretzel manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by offering upscale and artisanal pretzel varieties, such as artisanal flavours, handcrafted twists, or small-batch productions, targeting niche markets and specialty retailers. Moreover, incorporating global flavours and culinary influences into pretzel recipes can create unique and innovative flavour profiles that appeal to adventurous consumers seeking new taste experiences. Manufacturers can experiment with international flavours, spices, and seasonings inspired by cuisines worldwide to attract culturally diverse consumer segments. Besides, positioning pretzels as versatile snacks for various occasions, including movie nights, picnics, parties, and social gatherings, can expand consumption occasions and drive sales. Manufacturers can promote pretzels as versatile ingredients for meal pairings, such as pairing with cheeses, dips, spreads, or charcuterie for elevated snacking experiences.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 3.06% 2033 Value Projection USD 9.79 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 7.24 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Content, Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Pretzel Market Growth Drivers Innovations in Flavours and Varieties

Key Insight of the Global Pretzel Market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Consumer snack preferences are evolving as the region experiences rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles. As a result, there is a growing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat snacks, making pretzels an attractive option due to their portability and variety. Furthermore, western food trends and cuisines are gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, driven by globalization, urbanization, and international media and travel exposure. Pretzels, with their origins in Western culture, are increasingly being embraced by Asian consumers as a trendy and indulgent snack option. In addition, while traditional Asian snacks often include fried and high-sugar options, the region has a growing awareness of health and wellness. Pretzels, particularly those marketed as low-fat, whole grain, or gluten-free, appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to traditional snacks. Importantly, the growth of modern retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail platforms, has made pretzels more accessible to consumers across the Asia Pacific. The increasing availability of pretzels through these channels drives consumption in the region. Pretzel manufacturers also invest in marketing and branding initiatives to raise awareness and promote their products in Asia Pacific. Strategic advertising campaigns, social media engagement, and partnerships with local influencers help build brand visibility and drive sales growth.



The content segment is split into salted pretzels and unsalted pretzels. In 2023, the salted pretzels segment held the largest market share at 62.48% and a revenue of 4.52 billion.



The type segment is divided into hard pretzels and soft pretzels. In 2023, the hard pretzels segment dominated the market with the largest share of 63.29% and revenue of 4.58 billion.



The packaging type segment includes bags, boxes, containers and others. In 2023, the bags segment dominated the market with the largest share of 44.39% and revenue of 3.21 billion.



The distribution channel segment is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and others. In 2023, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest share of 34.27% and revenue of 2.48 billion.



Advancement in market



In September 2023: Auntie Anne's is unveiling an exciting addition to its menu by introducing the unique Confetti Pretzel Nuggets. These brand-new products include freshly baked pretzel nuggets generously topped with a delightful blend of sweet cookie crumble and vibrant rainbow sprinkles, finished with sugar crystals for extra sweetness. Available for a limited time at participating Auntie Anne's stores nationwide, these irresistible Confetti Pretzel Nuggets offer a delightful twist on the classic pretzel snack, perfect for satisfying any sweet cravings.



In April 2023: Wetzel's Pretzels, the renowned pretzel chain hailing from California, introduces an innovative store concept tailored specifically for Gen Z and millennials. Dubbed "Twisted by Wetzel's," these new stores will offer a fresh spin on traditional pretzel offerings. The menu will have a different array of both savoury and sweet options, showcasing inventive creations such as pretzel chimney cakes—ice cream nestled inside of a cone crafted from sugar-coated pretzel dough—and a pretzel rendition of loaded fries, complete with tantalizing toppings ranging from crispy bacon to delectable s'mores ingredients.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Health and wellness trends.



Increasingly, health-conscious consumers are looking for snacks that not only appease their cravings but also provide nutritional advantages. Among the many options available, pretzels, especially those made from whole grain or multigrain, are heralded as a preferable choice for health enthusiasts. This preference stems from the perception that these varieties offer a healthier alternative to traditional snacks, owing to their higher fiber content and lower calorie count. As a result, pretzels are gaining traction as a snack option that combines both satisfaction and health benefits, catering to the demands of modern consumers who prioritize both taste and nutrition in their food choices.



Restraint: Health concerns regarding ingredients.



While pretzels are often considered healthier snacks compared to chips or cookies, some consumers have reservations about certain ingredients. One common concern is the high sodium content present in many pretzel varieties. Excessive sodium intake has been correlated with different health problems, including high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems. Additionally, some consumers are wary of artificial additives and preservatives commonly found in processed snacks, including certain pretzels. Transparent labelling is another crucial aspect of addressing consumer concerns about pretzel ingredients. Manufacturers should provide clear and accurate information on packaging labels, including detailed ingredient lists and nutritional information. This clarity enables consumers to make informed choices about the products they purchase, allowing them to avoid ingredients they wish to limit or avoid altogether.



Opportunity: Partnerships and collaborations.



Forming strategic collaborations with other food and beverage companies or well-known snack brands presents a promising avenue for pretzel manufacturers to bolster brand visibility and attract new customers. By joining forces with complementary businesses, pretzel manufacturers can tap into existing customer bases and expand their reach in the market. Additionally, such partnerships offer opportunities for developing co-branded products and exploring innovative flavour combinations, which can captivate consumer interest and differentiate their offerings from competitors. Ultimately, these synergistic partnerships enable pretzel manufacturers to leverage collective strengths and resources to stay ahead of the curve, adapt to evolving consumer preferences, and create a stronger foothold in the dynamic snack market.



Challenge: Regulatory compliance.



Ensuring compliance with food safety regulations, labelling requirements, and industry standards is imperative for pretzel manufacturers to uphold consumer safety and safeguard brand reputation. Adherence to these guidelines mitigates potential health risks and fosters consumer trust and confidence. Staying abreast of evolving regulations and standards presents a significant challenge for pretzel manufacturers, necessitating ongoing monitoring and adjustment of production processes. This factor may entail investing in robust compliance management systems and dedicating resources to staff training and education. Moreover, maintaining compliance entails rigorous quality control measures throughout the production cycle, from sourcing ingredients to packaging and distribution. This aspect includes implementing Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) plans, conducting regular inspections, and adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Failure to meet food safety regulations and industry bars can result in harsh consequences, including product recalls, legal penalties, and damage to brand reputation.



Some of the major players operating in the global pretzel market are:



• Auntie Anne's

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• Campbell Soup Company

• Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Herr Foods Inc.

• Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

• J&J Snack Foods

• Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC

• Kellogg Co.

• Kettle Brand

• Mr. Pretzels

• Mars, Incorporated

• Old Dutch Foods, Inc.

• Pretzels, Inc.

• PepsiCo. Inc.

• Quinn Foods LLC

• Real Food From The Ground Up

• Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Tyson Foods, Inc.

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• The Hershey Co.

• Utz Brands, Inc.

• Wetzels Pretzels LLC

• We're Rolling Pretzel Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Content



• Salted Pretzels

• Unsalted Pretzels



By Type



• Hard Pretzels

• Soft Pretzels



By Packaging Type



• Bags

• Boxes

• Containers

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialist Retailers

• Online Retailers

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (Kg). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



