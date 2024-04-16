Global Caustic Soda Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $67.5 Billion by 2030 - Household Cleaners Market Witnesses Steady Growth, Pharma Industry to Generate Strong Demand

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caustic Soda - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Caustic Soda Market to Reach $67.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Caustic Soda estimated at US$50.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Despite growth prospects, there are deterrents, though alumina's role as a major contributor to growth and the surge in demand from the soaps and detergents industry are notable. Recent market activity underscores the dynamic nature of this market, indicating ongoing developments and strategic initiatives by industry players.





Organic Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$23.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Inorganic Chemicals segment is estimated at 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The global caustic soda market is experiencing significant growth, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a dominant force in this sector. Market analysis reveals key competitors' market share percentages in 2023 and their competitive presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.



The Caustic Soda market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $50.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Caustic Soda- A Prelude

Competitive Landscape

Caustic Soda - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Caustic Soda Market Poised to Witness Rapid Growth

Growth Deterrents

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Caustic Soda Market

Alumina - A Major Growth Contributor

Soaring Soaps and Detergents Sales Surge Demand for Caustic Soda

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Paper & Pulp Remains One of the Major End-Use Markets for Caustic Soda

Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow

Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025

Growing Importance of Packaging in Today's Competitive Marketplace and Ensuing Demand for Packaging Materials Boosts Growth Prospects

Global Packaging Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Rising Alumina Demand from Automotive Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Shift towards Lightweight Vehicles Bodes Well for Caustic Soda Market

Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water Reuse

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water : A Global Perspective

Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

Growing Demand for Caustic Soda in the Textile Industry

Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles

Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for Caustic Soda Market

Global Laundry Detergents Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Household Cleaners Market Witnesses Steady Growth, Spurring the Market for Caustic Soda

Pharma Industry to Generate Strong Demand

Global Pharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2017-2025

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 91 Featured)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

AGC Chemicals

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Brenntag North America, Inc.

Covestro AG

Dow Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

INEOS Group (UK)

Kaneka Corporation

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Olin Corporation

Solvay SA

Tata Chemicals Limited

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qroa89

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment