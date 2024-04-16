Pet Allergy Treatment Market Soars to US$3.8 Bn and Estimated at a CAGR of 8.12% by 2031, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

London, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global pet allergy treatment market is expected to value at US$3.8 Bn in 2031 from US$2.2 Bn in 2024. The market likely to secure a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.



The growing trend of pet humanization and companionship is expected to drive the demand for pet allergy treatments. As more people consider pets as family members, they are likely to seek effective solutions to manage their pets' allergies and improve their quality of life.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2031 Market Size in 2024 US$2.2 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2031 US$3.8 Bn CAGR 8.12% Growth Drivers Growing Awareness of Pet Health

Technological Innovations and Advancements in Veterinary Medicine

Innovation in Treatment Modalities

Increasing Prevalence of Pet Allergies Segmentation By Drug Class (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Immunotherapy, Antibiotics

By Indication (Allergic Dermatitis, Food Allergy, Fleabite Allergy, Contact Allergy

By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Rodents & Rabbits)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical)

By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The pet allergy treatment market has been experiencing steady growth over the years, driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of pet allergies, rising pet ownership rates, advancements in veterinary medicine, and growing awareness about pet health among owner

There is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures for pets, including regular check-ups, vaccinations, and allergy screenings. Pet owners are increasingly proactive in identifying and addressing potential health issues, including allergies, at an early stage.

Increasing awareness about pet allergies, their causes, symptoms, and treatment options, is expected to drive market growth further. the pet allergy treatment market is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, technological advancements, and growing awareness about pet health.

Market players need to focus on innovation, regulatory compliance, and consumer education to capitalize on the opportunities in this evolving market landscape.

Key Research Insights

Antihistamines and corticosteroids continue to dominate the symptomatic management of pet allergies.

Allergen immunotherapy remains a cornerstone in per allergy treatment market.

Europe stands out as a significant market for pet allergy treatment.

North America dominates the pet allergy treatment market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Antihistamines and Corticosteroids Continue to Dominate

Antihistamines and corticosteroids continue to dominate the symptomatic management of pet allergies. These drugs provide rapid relief from itching, sneezing, and other allergic symptoms by blocking histamine receptors or suppressing inflammation.

The availability of newer generation antihistamines with improved safety profiles and once-daily dosing regimens has increased patient adherence.

Concerns regarding long-term corticosteroid use, including systemic side effects and potential for rebound symptoms upon discontinuation, highlight the need for alternative treatment options.





Allergen Immunotherapy Remains a Cornerstone in Pet Allergy Treatment

Allergen immunotherapy, including subcutaneous and sublingual formulations, remains a cornerstone in pet allergy treatment. These products work by exposing patients to gradually increasing doses of allergens, desensitizing their immune systems.

With advancements in formulation and delivery methods, such as fast-dissolving sublingual tablets, AIT has seen increased acceptance and compliance among patients.

The growing demand for personalised medicine has driven the development of tailored allergen mixes, enhancing efficacy and minimizing adverse reactions.





Key Report Highlights

The increasing trend of pet ownership, impelled by factors such as urbanization, loneliness mitigation, and lifestyle changes, drives the demand for pet allergy treatments.

The prevalence of pet allergies, both in pets themselves and in humans allergic to pets, is on the rise.

Ongoing research and development efforts lead to the discovery of novel treatment modalities and therapeutic approaches for pet allergies.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Dominates the Pet Allergy Treatment Market

North America dominates the pet allergy treatment market due to several factors.

The region has a significant pet ownership rate, with dogs and cats being the most common pets.

This high ownership contributes to a substantial demand for allergy treatments.

The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high level of awareness regarding pet allergies, leading to increased diagnosis and treatment.

Europe Stands Out as a Significant Market for Pet Allergy Treatment

The region has a substantial pet ownership culture, particularly of cats and dogs.

This increasing prevalence of pets contributes to the increasing demand for allergy treatment options.

Europe boasts advanced healthcare systems and widespread awareness about pet allergies among both pet owners and healthcare professionals.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Pet Allergy Treatment Market

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Vetoquinol S.A.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Norbrook Laboratories Limited

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Virbac SA

Bayer AG

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Phirbo Animal Health

PetIQ, Inc.

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck and Co. Inc. (US)

Vetiquinol SA

