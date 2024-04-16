Global Generic Drugs Strategic Research Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Generic Drugs estimated at US$430.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$671.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global economic update coincides with a rising demand for generic painkillers, reflecting the growing significance of generic drugs in the pharmaceutical market.

Competition among key players is highlighted, with market share percentages and competitive market presence outlined for 2023. Despite promising opportunities, sustaining success in this market requires strategic approaches. Challenges such as pricing dynamics and accessibility persist, but recent market activity suggests ongoing developments in response to these challenges.



Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$538.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Biosimilars segment is estimated at 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

Both North America and Europe are key players in this sector, while the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a hotspot for rapid growth. India stands out as a significant market, particularly for small-molecule generic drugs, although biosimilars are also experiencing notable growth.



The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

