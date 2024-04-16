Global Fleet Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Companies Move to Digital Transformation of Fleet Management Solutions to Gain Competitive Edge

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fleet Management Systems Market to Reach $71.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Fleet Management Systems estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Fleet management systems play a pivotal role in optimizing the operations of vehicle fleets, offering core functionalities such as tracking, maintenance scheduling, and route optimization. The merits of these systems are compelling, ranging from enhanced efficiency and productivity to cost savings and improved safety. In the competitive landscape, key competitors' market share percentages and overall market presence in 2023 are outlined. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments in this sector.



Fleet Management Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$43.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fleet Management Services segment is estimated at 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) in shared mobility and logistics, there's a growing demand for EV fleet management systems. As the electric mobility market expands, fleet operators seek solutions to capitalize on cleaner fleets, reduce costs, and boost profits, as reflected in the projected growth of the global electric mobility services market through 2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Fleet Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 12.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Fleet Management Systems: An Introduction

Core Functionalities

Captivating Merits

Competition

Fleet Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding EV Fleets for Shared Mobility & Logistics to Drive Demand for EV Fleet Management Systems

World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027

Here's Why EV Fleet Management Systems are Important

As Shared EV Mobility Explodes Into a Major Trend, Fleet Operators Will Need the Right EV Fleet Management Solution to Capitalize on the Opportunity With Cleaner Fleets, Lower Costs and Higher Profits: Global Electric Mobility Services Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

Next-Gen Fleet Management Platforms Reinforce Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprint

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year for the Years 2000, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the EU by Transport Mode

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2023

Fleet Management Systems Enable Compliance with Working Hours Regulations

Unpredictability and Volatility of Fuel Prices and the Need to Reduce Fuel Costs Drive the Uptake of Fleet management Systems

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

Autonomous Vehicles Drive the Need for New Autonomous Fleet Management Solutions

World Autonomous Vehicles Sales in '000 Units for Years 2020, 2022. 2024 and 2026

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Persistent & Nascent Trends to Watch-for in Commercial Fleet Management Space

Increasing Uptake of 5G Technology to Influence Key Aspects

Vehicle Telematics Garners Significant Attention for Fleet Management Function

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Play Crucial Role in Improving Fleet Management Operations

Companies Move to Digital Transformation of Fleet Management Solutions to Gain Competitive Edge

Advent of New Technologies Make a Phenomenal Change in Fleet Management

How IoT and AI are Transforming Fleet Management

Big Data Offers Better Insights

Fleet Management Solutions Exploiting IoT: Key Use Cases

Rise of On-Demand Transport Services & Emphasis On Productivity Enhancement Make Fleet Management the Largest Telematics Based Services Sector for M2M

Fleet Management Systems Play a Prominent Role in Oil & Gas Sector

Logistics Extends a Lucrative Opportunity for Fleet Management

Growing Importance of Fleet Management in ecommerce Logistics

Self-Driving Trucks Emerge Into the Spotlight

Growth in eCommerce Logistics Market in US$ Million: 2020 and 2027

Challenges & Issues

Challenging Aspects & IoT-Driven Remedies for Fleet Managers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 195 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

Avnet, Inc.

Bell Canada

Bartronics India Ltd.

Agero, Inc.

Babcock International Group PLC

AirIQ, Inc.

Aplicom Oy

ABAX as

Agile Fleet

Alphabet International GmbH

AssetWorks, LLC.

Avrios

Aurrigo

BlackBox GPS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el3md6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.