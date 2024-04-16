Construction Equipment Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Construction Equipment Market to Reach $248.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Construction Equipment estimated at US$179.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$248.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The construction equipment market is experiencing growth driven by a focus on automation, particularly amidst labor shortages. This trend is underlined by global economic updates and competitive dynamics, as seen in the market share percentages and overall market presence of key competitors in 2023. The market overview highlights various types of construction equipment and provides insights into market outlook.

Earthmoving Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$102 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Material Handling Equipment segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Recent market activities and innovations underscore ongoing developments in the sector. Additionally, recovery in the construction industry is positively impacting the construction equipment market, while a growing emphasis on sustainability and carbon footprint management is driving interest in electric construction equipment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Construction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 747 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $179.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Automation Amid Labor Shortages Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Construction Equipment Market

Global Economic Update

Competition

Construction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Construction Equipment: Overview, Types, & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Construction Industry Bodes Well for the Construction Equipment Market

Focus on Sustainability & Carbon Footprint Management Drives Interest in Electric Construction Equipment

Global Movement Towards Sustainability Amid Suffocating Spike in Emissions Makes a Strong Business Case for Migrating Towards Electric Construction Equipment: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Equipment Rental and Leasing Pose Stiff Competition to New OEM Sales

Launch of New Generation Technologically Advanced Construction Equipment Creates the Need for Training Operators Using Construction Equipment Simulators

Telematics Grows in Popularity for Its Ability to Make Machines Efficient & Safer

Construction Equipment and Machine Big Data Becomes Valuable Data Assets. Here's Why

As Construction Machines Become Smarter, the Importance of Cybersecurity Comes to the Fore

AI in Construction Equipment Makes a Deep Impact

IoT Makes Construction Equipment Management More Efficient. Here's How

