Citizen Services AI Global Strategic Business Report 2024: AI Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies - Market Forecast to 2030

Global Citizen Services AI Market to Reach $90.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Citizen Services AI estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Citizen Services AI Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.8% CAGR and reach US$61.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 37.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40% CAGR
The Citizen Services AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 40% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.6% and 28.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|403
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$8.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$90.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|34.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- What is Artificial Intelligence and How Is It Transforming the Technology Landscape?
- AI-Enabling Technologies
- Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution of AI
- Global Economic Update
- AI Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies
- Global Market Outlook
- Segment Analysis
- Competition
- Citizen Services AI - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Propel Demand for AI for Citizen Services
- Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022
- Vibrant Funding Landscape in the AI Technology Space: Potential for Growth
- Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2021
- AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)
- Digitalization and Automation in Government Sector Drives Usage of AI in Citizen Services
- How Public Sector is Transforming Citizen Services with AI
- Conversational AI Gains Prominence for Citizen Services
- Conversational AI Holds Potential to Transform Public Sector
- Increasing Use of AI in Government Contact Centers
- AI Helps Ease Traffic Congestion, Gaining Prominent Role in Urban Traffic Management
- Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare Services
- AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
- Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
- Energy & Utilities: AI Aids in Resource Monitoring and Management
- Public Security and Safety Emerges as a Key Application Area for AI
- AI in Agriculture Facilitates Smart Farming
- AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review
- Governments Focus on Regulations as Use of AI Continues to Grow
- Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence
