Citizen Services AI Global Strategic Business Report 2024: AI Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies - Market Forecast to 2030

Global Citizen Services AI Market to Reach $90.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Citizen Services AI estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Citizen Services AI Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.8% CAGR and reach US$61.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 37.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40% CAGR



The Citizen Services AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 40% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.6% and 28.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 403 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

What is Artificial Intelligence and How Is It Transforming the Technology Landscape?

AI-Enabling Technologies

Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution of AI

Global Economic Update

AI Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies

Global Market Outlook

Segment Analysis

Competition

Citizen Services AI - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Propel Demand for AI for Citizen Services

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022

Vibrant Funding Landscape in the AI Technology Space: Potential for Growth

Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2021

AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)

Digitalization and Automation in Government Sector Drives Usage of AI in Citizen Services

How Public Sector is Transforming Citizen Services with AI

Conversational AI Gains Prominence for Citizen Services

Conversational AI Holds Potential to Transform Public Sector

Increasing Use of AI in Government Contact Centers

AI Helps Ease Traffic Congestion, Gaining Prominent Role in Urban Traffic Management

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare Services

AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes

Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Energy & Utilities: AI Aids in Resource Monitoring and Management

Public Security and Safety Emerges as a Key Application Area for AI

AI in Agriculture Facilitates Smart Farming

AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review

Governments Focus on Regulations as Use of AI Continues to Grow

Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 75 Featured)

Accenture PLC

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Cardinality.AI

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

MindTitan

NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH

Nvidia Corporation

Opentext Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Vebits AI

Waymo LLC

