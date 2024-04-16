Global RF Front End Module Market Size To Exceed USD 83.21 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 12.98%

New York, United States , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global RF Front End Module Market Size is to Grow from USD 24.56 Billion in 2023 to USD 83.21 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.98% during the projected period.





A radio frequency (RF) front-end module is an electronic panel that contains all circuits between the antenna and the receiver. It has an RF filter, amplifier, local oscillator, mixer, and numerous switches. It is widely employed to reduce visual responsiveness while preventing significant out-of-band signals from overloading the input stages. These filters have been designed to function at frequencies ranging from medium to ultra-high, including megahertz and gigahertz. Because of their operating properties, they are most commonly utilized in broadcast radio, wireless communications, and television. Mobile devices require particular front-end modules (FEMs) to send and receive data via 2G, 3G, and 4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE). As a result, the market for RF front end modules is expected to rise throughout the forecast period. In addition to the increasing penetration of gaming headsets and Bluetooth-connected home devices, the market has grown as a result of growing investments in technological innovations such as technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML), and others that have accelerated Industry 4.0 adoption. The growing concentration on enhancing system-on-chip connections, combined with rising demand for RF modules for space-constrained IoT applications, has the potential to drive market growth.

Global RF Front End Module Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (RF filters, RF Power Amplifiers, RF Switches, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Wireless Communication, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The RF filters segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global RF front end module market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the component, the global RF front end module market is categorized into RF filters, RF power amplifiers, RF switches, and others. Among these, the RF filters segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global RF front end module market during the anticipation timeframe. In order to eliminate noise or broadcast undesirable messages. Because of their capacity to give greater selectivity for high-frequency signals, these filters are frequently employed as standalone components rather than as part of a system-on-chip (SoC). These factors are propelling the RF filter subsegment of the radio frequency front-end market.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the global RF front end module market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, wireless communication, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. The frequency band of 10 MHz to 10 GHz is particularly important in the consumer electronics industry. Receivers/transmitters, filters, power amplifiers, duplexers, antenna switches, and demodulators are all important components in RF front communications in consumer electronics products. These factors have an impact on the consumer electronics sub-segment of the radio frequency front-end market.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the anticipation timeframe. South Korea, China, and Japan are at the forefront of 5G implementation, increasing demand for radio frequency front end modules that can handle the intricacies of high-frequency bands and advanced communication protocols. Furthermore, beginning of November 2023, China will have the world's first ultra-high-speed next-generation internet backbone.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the anticipation timeframe. Increasing need for cellular Internet of Things solutions, a quick change in industrial automation, aggressive R&D efforts by industry players, and so on. Furthermore, the growing commercialization of 5G technology, the rising use of connected IoT devices within industries, and the greater demand for enhanced wireless communication standards have all contributed to market demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global RF front end module market are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Teradyne Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Qorvo has introduced the QPQ3509, the first bulk acoustic wave (BAW) 280 MHz band pass filter for the new 5G C-band in North America, as well as the QPB9850, a compact, highly integrated front-end switch / low noise amplifier (LNA) module for 5G base station RF front-ends. The QPQ3509's C-band coverage, together with the QPB9850's strong integration and compact architecture, make it ideal for 5G small-cell applications that value size and weight.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global RF front end module market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global RF Front End Module Market, By Component

RF filters

RF Power Amplifiers

RF Switches

Others

Global RF Front End Module Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Wireless Communication

Others

Global RF Front End Module Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



