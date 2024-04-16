Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Rehabilitation Products and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market to Reach $158.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Home Rehabilitation Products and Services estimated at US$101.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$158.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Wheelchairs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$53.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Body Support Devices segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 509 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $101.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $158.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

What is Home Rehabilitation? - Definition/Scope, Benefits & Types of Rehabilitation Products & Services

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities for Home Rehabilitation Products

Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity Because There is No Place Like Home

The Devastatingly High COVID-19 Mortalities in Senior Homes & Nursing Homes Accelerates the Focus on Aging-In-Place

The Age of COVID-19 Brings Telerehabilitation Into the Spotlight

Shift to Value Based Care Models, Urgent Need to Reduce Primary Care Burden, Curtail Rising Healthcare Costs & Shift to Alternate Care Sites Create a Medley of Factors Positively Influencing Home Rehabilitation

Emergence of Value-Based Health - A New Healthcare Paradigm to Contain Spiraling Healthcare Costs

Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate Burden on Hospitals

Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings

Here's Why Homecare is Cost Effective

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Home Rehabilitation Market

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Assisted Living Technologies & Solutions

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services Bodes Well for Home Rehabilitation of the Elderly: Global Market for Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023

Here's How COVID-19 is Increasing the Reliance of the Elderly on Assisted Living Technologies

Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for Rehabilitation Products & Services

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home Rehabilitation Technologies: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes

Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Growing Burden of CVD Drives Focus on Home Based Cardiac Rehabilitation

Here's Why CVD is Growing & Its Implications

How Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation Can Help

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Growing Burden of COPD Drives Demand for Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Here's Why Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation for COPD is Growing in Popularity

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Wheelchairs Remain the Fastest Growing Mobility & Rehabilitation Product Technology

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Demand

Global Wheelchair Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2021 & 2027

Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Challenges Confronting Home Rehabilitation Products & Services

