Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Global Strategic Business Report 2024: COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Rehabilitation Products and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market to Reach $158.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Home Rehabilitation Products and Services estimated at US$101.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$158.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Wheelchairs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$53.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Body Support Devices segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|509
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$101.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$158.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Home Rehabilitation Products and Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- What is Home Rehabilitation? - Definition/Scope, Benefits & Types of Rehabilitation Products & Services
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities for Home Rehabilitation Products
- Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity Because There is No Place Like Home
- The Devastatingly High COVID-19 Mortalities in Senior Homes & Nursing Homes Accelerates the Focus on Aging-In-Place
- The Age of COVID-19 Brings Telerehabilitation Into the Spotlight
- Shift to Value Based Care Models, Urgent Need to Reduce Primary Care Burden, Curtail Rising Healthcare Costs & Shift to Alternate Care Sites Create a Medley of Factors Positively Influencing Home Rehabilitation
- Emergence of Value-Based Health - A New Healthcare Paradigm to Contain Spiraling Healthcare Costs
- Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate Burden on Hospitals
- Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings
- Here's Why Homecare is Cost Effective
- Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Home Rehabilitation Market
- Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
- Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Assisted Living Technologies & Solutions
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services Bodes Well for Home Rehabilitation of the Elderly: Global Market for Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023
- Here's How COVID-19 is Increasing the Reliance of the Elderly on Assisted Living Technologies
- Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for Rehabilitation Products & Services
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home Rehabilitation Technologies: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes
- Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Growing Burden of CVD Drives Focus on Home Based Cardiac Rehabilitation
- Here's Why CVD is Growing & Its Implications
- How Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation Can Help
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
- Growing Burden of COPD Drives Demand for Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Here's Why Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation for COPD is Growing in Popularity
- Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
- Wheelchairs Remain the Fastest Growing Mobility & Rehabilitation Product Technology
- High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients
- Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Demand
- Global Wheelchair Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2021 & 2027
- Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals
- Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market
- Challenges Confronting Home Rehabilitation Products & Services
