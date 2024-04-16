BeyondTrust Acquires Entitle, Strengthening Privileged Identity Security Platform with Paradigm Shifting Just-in-Time Access and Identity Governance

Entitle is a pioneering privilege management solution that discovers, manages, and automates just-in-time (JIT) access and modern identity governance and administration (IGA) across the entire cloud estate.

Strategic acquisition enhances BeyondTrust’s ability to tackle the sophisticated customer challenges of privileged access management (PAM) and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) in today's cloud-centric landscape through unified orchestration.

ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Entitle, a pioneering privilege management solution that discovers, manages, and automates just-in-time (JIT) access and modern identity governance and administration (IGA) across the entire cloud estate. These capabilities enhance a customer’s ability to provision user access to sensitive data and cloud resources on a time-bounded and “as-needed” basis. While regulations and industry best practices are moving towards zero-standing privileges (vs. permanent privileged access as provided by traditional PAM offerings), companies have struggled to implement JIT with existing tools, particularly in cloud and hybrid environments; Entitle solves this issue with its automated provisioning workflows, self-serve access requests, and 150+ integrations across IaaS/PaaS platforms and SaaS apps.

This acquisition includes all Entitle products, employees, customers, partners, assets, and intellectual property.

BeyondTrust further solidifies its industry-leading Privilege Identity Security platform with the acquisition of Entitle, expanding beyond traditional privileged access management (PAM) to encompass dynamic, just-in-time access management across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. Adding Entitle to its product portfolio enhances the capability to address the sophisticated challenges of PAM and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) in today's cloud-centric landscape, with a unified orchestration approach that enriches the platform with advanced identity governance functionalities.

“The BeyondTrust acquisition of Entitle signifies a crucial evolution in our fight to ensure customers can protect all paths to privileges, focusing on identity-first security across all IT environments,” says Janine Seebeck, CEO of BeyondTrust. “Adopting a unified, orchestrated approach that incorporates dynamic, just-in-time access is critical for safeguarding our customers' ever-changing paths to privilege. This strategy not only reduces operational friction but also enhances the security of the entire identity infrastructure more effectively.”

"Entitle’s JIT Access and Cloud Permissions Management solution is an emerging leader in the Identity Security market,” says Ron Nissim, CEO of Entitle. “This acquisition allows Entitle to continue to grow through BeyondTrust’s years of expertise and dominance in the PAM market - offering significant opportunities for Entitle’s team.”

“BeyondTrust’s acquisition of Entitle adds comprehensive permissions and entitlements management across cloud and SaaS platforms to the BeyondTrust Privileged Identity Security platform,” states Paul Fisher, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole Analysts.

The Entitle solution is immediately available to all BeyondTrust customers. For more information, visit www.beyondtrust.com/products/entitle.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, enabling organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access. We offer the only platform with both intelligent identity threat detection and a privilege control plane that delivers zero-trust based least privilege to shrink your attack surface and eliminate security blind spots.

BeyondTrust protects identities, access, and endpoints across your organization, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are leading the charge in innovating identity-first security and are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, plus a global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

