Global Industrial Robotic Arms Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030 - Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Robots, representing the marvels of modern engineering, are at the forefront of industrial innovation. This includes industrial robots and robotic arms, which have evolved significantly over time, with various types and applications. While offering numerous advantages, industrial robots also come with certain disadvantages, but their key application areas in industries like manufacturing highlight their importance.



Automotive application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electrical / Electronics application segment is estimated at 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global market for industrial robotic arms shows promising prospects and outlook, especially with developing countries driving future growth. Recent trends in the industrial robotics market underscore ongoing advancements and innovations. Competition in this sector is evident, as indicated by the market share percentages and overall market presence of key competitors in 2023.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

An Introduction to Industrial Robots and Robotic Arms

The Evolution of Robotic Arms

Types of Robotic Arms

Uses of Robotic Arms

Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots

Key Application Areas of Robotic Arms

Industrial Robotic Arms for the Manufacturing Industry

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key End-use Industries

Developing Countries Spur Future Market Growth

Latest Trends in the Industrial Robotics Market

Market Outlook

Competition

Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well

Growing Concerns for Increasing Productivity and Ensuring Workers Safety Fuel Demand for Industrial Robotic Arms

Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects

Robotics End of Arm Tools Witnesses Increased Demand

Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of Robotic Arm

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Increasing Acceptance of Electric Vehicles Foster Growth for Industrial Robot Manufacturing Companies

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics Production Units

Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector

Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs

Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)

Use of Industrial Robots in Agriculture Witnesses a Surge

Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects

Meca500 - The World's Most Compact and Smallest Industrial Robots

The SCARA

A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace

Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

COLDArm, an Innovative Robotic Arm Tested by NASA for Working in Extreme Cold Environments (2022)

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Propel Demand for Industrial Robotic Arms

