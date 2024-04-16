Tyfoom Unveils Mental Health Content For Mental Health Awareness Month

Springville, Utah, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyfoom, the leading engagement platform for employee communication and training, today announced the release of over 60 new mental health-related training videos in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

In addition to the video series, Tyfoom is introducing a new mental health badge for employers to provide mental health training certification for all their employees. The badge includes videos that convey a basic understanding of how to recognize and provide support to those who may be struggling with mental health issues.

The series features mental health expert and counselor Dr. Christy Kane, PsyD, CMHC, and covers a wide range of mental health topics from emotional resiliency to helping others with addiction recovery. Dr. Kane is a mental health counselor, author and speaker specializing in trauma, mood disorders, and mental health services for adults and teens.

"While it's encouraging to see company leaders discuss mental health more frequently, simply talking about it is not enough," said Mark Nelson, CEO, Tyfoom. "Employers now have a tool to give every employee access to consumable mental health education. This will empower employees with the necessary tools to recognize mental health challenges, support their coworkers, and become aware when professional help is needed."

Topics in the new series include Anxiety, Depression, Addiction, Trauma, Suicide and Self-Harm, Abuse, Resiliency and more. The series helps organizations and employees better understand mental health issues and their impact on workplace productivity, culture, and individual lives.

"Addressing mental health in the workplace is not just a necessity but a responsibility," said Dr. Christy Kane, PsyD. "These training videos are designed to equip individuals with the understanding and tools they need to foster a supportive environment that acknowledges and nurtures mental well-being. I'm thrilled to partner with Tyfoom in this important initiative, as we work together to promote mental health literacy."

To further this initiative, Tyfoom and Dr. Kane will host a free webinar titled “Building Bridges: Opening the Dialogue of Mental Health with Your Employees.” This event aims to equip employers and managers with the knowledge and tools to support mental health in the workplace effectively. The webinar is scheduled for May 16, 2024 at 11:00 am Mountain Time. To register visit: www.tyfoom.com/mentalhealth.

About Tyfoom

Tyfoom is the #1 engagement platform for employee communication and training. We provide a simple and easy way to connect all employees with leaders every day to improve culture, productivity and employee engagement. Tyfoom employs non-disruptive, science-based techniques and gamification to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and increase accountability. For more information visit: www.tyfoom.com.