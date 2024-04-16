Smart for Life to Sponsor Industry Event “What’s Up with Supps” at SupplySide East

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements, joins the list of sponsors for What’s Up with Supps in Weehawken NJ, taking place during SupplySide East commencing today.



More than 3,000 industry members are expected at this year’s SupplySide East, and the What’s Up with Supps industry networking event is the biggest networking event on the agenda. At the ‘Secret Garden Party,’ hundreds of top-level execs from top-tier brands, thought leaders, and industry disruptors will attend to foster connections, while raising funds for the global non-profit Vitamin Angels. With a commitment to pioneering health and wellness solutions, Smart for Life recognizes the importance of aligning with fellow innovators to elevate industry standards and redefine consumer experiences.

“Smart for Life realizes the importance of keeping up with industry trends while supporting the overall success of the health, wellness, and nutraceutical space,” stated Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life. “Sponsoring this prominent event aligns with our focus on developing a more connected, innovative industry while also benefitting a great cause in Vitamin Angels.”

Smart for Life recently added prominent industry executive Heather Granato to the Smart for Life advisory board. Ms. Granato is a tenured industry leader and board member for What’s Up with Supps. “As What’s Up with Supps looks to facilitate introductions among industry members, it’s an excellent opportunity to connect with innovative brands and creative thinkers,” Ms. Granato noted. “This is a natural alignment between two organizations that are seeking to support the growth of the natural products industry by supporting business investment.”

For more information please visit: https://whatsupwithsupps.com/.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

