Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to tour Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley

Edinburg, TX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will travel to South Texas on Saturday to receive a tour of Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re excited to show the lieutenant governor the Rio Grande Valley’s first designated children’s hospital, a state-of-the-art facility that will transform healthcare in the Valley for generations to come,” said Matt Wolthoff, president of Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

Driscoll has invested more than $100 million to create the brand-new, eight-story hospital in Edinburg.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley will open May 1 with more than 600 employees and 119 pediatric beds. The nonprofit hospital will offer emergency care and pediatric specialty services to children and adolescents the day it opens. It will generate $124.7 million per year in economic growth to Texas.

Media are invited to tour the new hospital with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and hear from Driscoll leadership about the opening in two weeks.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20

9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: 2820 W. Michelangelo Dr.

Edinburg, TX 78539

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for kids in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Soon, we’ll open Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, the first freestanding designated children’s hospital in the region. Our non-profit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other life-saving benefits.