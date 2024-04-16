Electronic Health Records Market Report 2023: Global Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2033

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Health Records Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electronic health records (EHRs) are a vital source of current healthcare information for observational studies. The electronic recording of patient-related data is made easier for healthcare professionals by an electronic health record (EHR) system.

Through automated access to information, an EHR system helps doctors to provide better patient care. EHR improves patient care by decreasing the occurrence of medical errors by increasing the quality and clarity of medical records, eliminating duplication of tests, and lowering treatment delays, so assisting patients in making better health-related decisions.

With the increasing advancement of IT and Healthcare technologies and infrastructure across the world, it is highly likely that Digital health systems will also adopt some new features and updates. EHR can also benefit patients by lowering the cost of medical care and making it easier for patients to bring their records from one doctor to another.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Currently marketed Electronic Health Records and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Electronic Health Records market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Electronic Health Records.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Electronic Health Records market.

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Electronic Health Records marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cerner Corp

ConCentrix Corp

Veradigm LLC

Constellation Software Inc

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Leidos Inc

