UsAgainstAlzheimer’s Launches 2024 Brain Health Academy

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UsAgainstAlzheimer’s today announced the return of its Brain Health Academy, scheduled to begin on May 9, 2024. First launched in 2022, the Academy offers a free, comprehensive virtual program designed to equip healthcare providers and wellness professionals with the necessary tools and resources to reduce the risks associated with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Those interested in learning more or enrolling can do so here.



This year’s curriculum covers an array of topics that explore the science behind and interventions for key modifiable risk factors, including:

Cognitive training

Social isolation

Food

Brain injury

Physical activity

Risk reduction

In collaboration with the American Society on Aging, participants will receive free continuing education credits to enhance their professional development and growth. Each of the hour-long virtual sessions will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing up to 60 days after the live presentation.

A testament to the Academy’s impact, more than 5,300 individuals benefitted from the free, evidence-based education program. More than half of participants reported a significant shift in their approach to brain health and how they discuss risk factors and dementia with their patients.

“Alzheimer’s is not an inevitable part of aging,” said GeorgeVradenburg, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, chair and co-founder. “With educational programs like the Brain Health Academy, we can empower health care professionals to better serve those whom they serve by counseling them about the importance of promoting and protecting their brain health and reducing their risk of developing brain disease.”

The Brain Health Academy is made possible through its collaborative efforts with partners, including the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Society on Aging, AARP, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Heart Association, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Eisai, Humana, Physical Activity Alliance, Tivity Health, and USAging.

