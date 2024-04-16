Cloud Computing Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024: Developing Custom Chips and Supporting Workloads

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Cloud Computing (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will help readers make sense of this shift and understand the business benefits that can be derived from cloud computing. In addition, the report identifies those technology vendors that are leading across the enterprise cloud market, as well as highlighting challenger companies across the primary segments of the cloud computing stack.



The cloud is the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources. By sharing IT infrastructure and services, it creates a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment.



Cloud-based IT resources can be delivered privately or publicly, where they are accessed according to multi-tenancy principles. Hybrid cloud, which combines both public and private cloud environments, is increasingly popular with enterprises that want to enjoy the benefits of both. These include private cloud's full control and security for critical apps and the flexibility and scalability of public cloud for the rest of their IT infrastructure.



After years of relatively modest competition, the cloud services sector is in a race to provide the best artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and services, partly catalyzed by the emergence of generative AI. AI is now central to the cloud services market, from developing custom chips and supporting workloads to providing the models and tools necessary to develop AI-enabled solutions. This has led to significant partnerships between cloud vendors and AI start-ups, such as Microsoft's deal with OpenAI.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the cloud computing theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for cloud computing.

The detailed value chain breaks down enterprise cloud spending into three categories: cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and cloud professional services.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

The cloud computing stack

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Hardware

Cloud infrastructure

Cloud services

Cloud professional services

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Cloud services sector scorecard

IT services sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l7qah

