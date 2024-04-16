Cloud Computing Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024: Developing Custom Chips and Supporting Workloads

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Cloud Computing (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will help readers make sense of this shift and understand the business benefits that can be derived from cloud computing. In addition, the report identifies those technology vendors that are leading across the enterprise cloud market, as well as highlighting challenger companies across the primary segments of the cloud computing stack.
The cloud is the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources. By sharing IT infrastructure and services, it creates a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment.
Cloud-based IT resources can be delivered privately or publicly, where they are accessed according to multi-tenancy principles. Hybrid cloud, which combines both public and private cloud environments, is increasingly popular with enterprises that want to enjoy the benefits of both. These include private cloud's full control and security for critical apps and the flexibility and scalability of public cloud for the rest of their IT infrastructure.
After years of relatively modest competition, the cloud services sector is in a race to provide the best artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and services, partly catalyzed by the emergence of generative AI. AI is now central to the cloud services market, from developing custom chips and supporting workloads to providing the models and tools necessary to develop AI-enabled solutions. This has led to significant partnerships between cloud vendors and AI start-ups, such as Microsoft's deal with OpenAI.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the cloud computing theme.
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.
- It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for cloud computing.
- The detailed value chain breaks down enterprise cloud spending into three categories: cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and cloud professional services.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- The cloud computing stack
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Timeline
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Venture financing trends
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Value Chain
- Hardware
- Cloud infrastructure
- Cloud services
- Cloud professional services
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Cloud services sector scorecard
- IT services sector scorecard
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AAC Technologies
- ABB
- Accenture
- Accord
- Acer
- Acumatica
- Adimec
- Adobe
- ADP
- Advantech
- Adyen
- AeroVironment
- AEye
- Affirm
- Airtable
- Akamai
- Alibaba
- Alkira
- Allscripts
- Alphabet
- Alps Electric
- Alteryx
- Altium
- Amazon
- Ambarella
- AMD
- AMS
- Ansys
- AppDirect
- Apple
- Applied Aeronautics
- Aptiv
- Arista
- Asana
- Athenahealth
- Atos
- Autodesk
- Avenir Software
- Aviatrix
- Aviatrix Systems
- Backbase
- Baidu
- Basler
- Bentley Systems
- Blaize
- Block
- Blue River
- BlueCargo
- BMC Software
- Boomi
- Bosch
- Box
- Bricknode
- Broadcom
- Broadridge
- BT
- Cadence
- Cambricon
- Canon
- Canvas GFX
- Cast AI
- Cato Networks
- CDK Global
- Celona
- Cerebras
- Chicony
- Chronosphere
- Cisco
- Cisco (AppDynamics)
- ClicData
- Cloud Software Group
- CloudBolt
- Cloudera
- Cobalt Iron
- Cognex
- Cognizant
- Cohesion
- Commnet
- Commvault
- Continental
- CoreStack
- CoreWeave
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Cox Automotive
- Crossover (Engine Yard)
- Dahua
- Dassault Systemes
- Data Cirect Networks
- Datadog
- Dataminr
- DataNote
- Dazz
- Dell Technologies
- Deltek
- Denso
- Digital Ocean
- Discord
- DJI
- dolibarr
- Domo
- DoubleHorn
- Dropbox
- Dundas
- DuploCloud
- DXC Technology
- Dynatrace
- Eddy
- EdgeConneX
- Epic Systems
- Epicor
- Ericsson
- Esaote
- eXo
- Extreme Networks
- FICO
- Finastra
- Finisar
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Flexera
- Flexiant
- flexiWAN
- Flexpoint
- Forbis
- Fortinet
- FreshBooks
- Fujifilm
- Fujitsu
- GE
- Global Laser
- Goertek
- GoPro
- Graebert
- Grafana Labs
- Graphcore
- Groq
- H&R Block (Wave)
- HCL
- Hikvision
- Hitachi
- Holitech Technology
- Hologic
- Horizon Robotics
- HPE
- Huawei
- HubSpot
- IBM
- Impossible Cloud
- Indie Semiconductor
- Infineon
- Infinidat
- Infiot
- Infopulse
- Infor
- Informatica
- Infosys
- Ingram Micro (CloudBlue)
- Innoviz
- Inspur
- Intel
- Intuit
- ION Group (Fidessa)
- Itron
- Jack Henry
- Jamcracker
- Juniper Networks
- Kaminario
- Kanarys
- Kanematsu
- Keyence
- Konica Minolta
- Kyndryl
- Largan Precision
- Lenovo
- LG Innotek
- LiquidPlanner
- Lite-On
- LogMeIn
- Lumen
- Lumentum
- Luminar Technologies
- Magna
- Mambu
- McKesson
- Mediadata
- MercadoLibre
- Methodia
- Micro Focus
- Micron
- Microsoft
- MicroStrategy
- Microvision
- Mirantis
- Miro
- Mobileye
- Monday.com
- Morpheus
- Murata
- nCino
- NEC
- NetApp
- Neurala
- New Relic
- NextGen Healthcare
- Nikon
- Nile
- Nippon Ceramic
- Nokia
- Novatti
- NTT Data
- Nutanix
- Nvidia
- NXP
- Odoo
- OEM Automatic
- Omron
- OpenText (Liaison)
- OpteamX
- Opus Prodox
- Oracle
- Orange
- Orby
- OVHcloud
- Oxide Computer
- Pabbly
- Palo Alto Networks
- Panasonic
- Pavilion Data Systems
- Pax8
- Paycor
- Paylocity
- PayPal
- Pensando
- Percepto
- Philips
- Pipedrive
- Pivvot
- Platform9
- Pluto Bioinformatics
- ProScan
- Prosimo
- PTC
- Punch CAD
- PureStorage
- Qlik
- Q-Tech
- Qualcomm
- Quanergy
- Quanta
- Rackspace
- Rapidsoft Systems
- Renesas
- Reynolds & Reynolds
- Ricoh
- Rippling
- Rockport Networks
- Rockwell Automation
- Rohm
- Sage
- Salesforce
- SambaNova
- Samsung Elecronics
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- SAP
- SAS Institute
- Scalr
- Schneider Electric (Aveva)
- ScienceSoft
- Seagate
- SecurePaymentz
- ServiceNow
- Shield AI
- Shimadzu
- Shopify
- Siemens
- SiLC
- Silverlake Axis
- Singtel
- SkyCiv Engineering
- Skydio
- Small Robot
- Softeq
- SoftExpert
- Sony
- Splunk
- Stateless
- Stemmer Imaging
- STMicroelectronics
- StorONE
- SugarCRM
- Sugon
- Sunny Optical
- Supermicro
- Synopsys
- Tackle.io
- TCS
- TDK
- TE Connectivity
- TeamViewer
- TeamWork
- Teledyne
- Temenos
- Tempus
- Tencent
- Texas Instruments
- Thales
- ThoughtSpot
- Toshiba
- Trimble
- Trustgrid
- Tung Thih
- TuSimple
- UnityOne
- Upbound
- VectorCAST
- Veeva Systems
- Velodyne
- Veoneer
- Violin Systems
- Visionaize
- Visteon
- Viventium
- Voyant Photonics
- Vultr
- Western Digital
- Wipro
- Wiz
- Workday
- Xero
- Yellowfin
- Yotascale
- Zeetta Networks
- Zendesk
- ZF
- Zoho
- Zoom
- ZTE
