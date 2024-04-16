India Limited-Service Restaurants Market Report 2024: Latest Developments, Prospects and Opportunities

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Limited-Service Restaurants in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Limited-Service Restaurants in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Limited-service restaurants in India maintained double-digit current value growth in 2023, with outlet numbers also continuing to rise. However, slower growth was seen in 2023 than in the previous two years, partly because the channel had already returned to the pre-pandemic level of sales in 2022. In addition, inflationary pressure drove rises in prices of input ingredients in 2023, and therefore prices increased for end consumers.



It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Chained Limited-Service Restaurants, Independent Limited-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants by Type.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS IN INDIA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Inflation and health consciousness dampen the growth of limited-service restaurants

Limited-service restaurants innovate their menus, offering value meals to boost consumer demand

Delivery remains in focus to ensure brand availability to a wider consumer group

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth for chained limited-service restaurants set to continue, boosted by outlet expansion and evolving lifestyles

Focus on healthier menu options to cater to increasing health consciousness

Government-backed ONDC platform to intensify the delivery competition

CATEGORY DATA



CONSUMER FOODSERVICE IN INDIA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer foodservice in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Independent foodservice developments

What next for consumer foodservice?

MARKET DATA

