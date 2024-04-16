Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The USA in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure.

Positive net migration rates and natural change will drive population expansion in the USA between 2021-2040. Ageing will remain a key theme, with the rise of 65+ citizens influencing consumer trends. However, the climbing old-age dependency ratio will challenge the country. Urbanisation will continue to be swift, with citizens moving from rural areas for career and work opportunities. The USA will remain a key consumer market in 2040, supported by its vast population and rising consumer base.



Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Findings

Summary

The US and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

