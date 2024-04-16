NBME Appoints New Vice President of Competency-Based Assessment

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME, a leading medical assessment company, has recently appointed Christopher Feddock, MD, to Vice President of Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) in its Growth and Innovation division.

With a rich background in medical education, including admissions and curriculum development, Feddock brings a wealth of experience to the role. He will lead NBME’s collaborative efforts to advance competency-based assessment—an educational approach that focuses on evaluating whether medical students have acquired the necessary skills and knowledge to perform clinical tasks effectively. This approach helps to ensure that future health care professionals are well-prepared to provide high-quality care to a diverse patient population.

“Over the past several years, Chris has played a critical leadership role within the unit on several projects,” Pamela Treves, NBME Senior Vice President of Growth and Innovation, said. “His knowledge of NBME and physician perspective allow the Growth and Innovation division to continue the momentum of the innovation work underway.”

Before joining NBME, Feddock held several positions at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine such as senior associate dean for medical student education, associate dean for curriculum, associate dean for internal medicine and internal medicine-pediatrics residency program director. Having taught clinical skills and worked through a wide range of positions in medical education, Feddock understands the environment and what tools are necessary to assess clinical skills effectively.

“I’ve had the good fortune of having multiple roles within medical education,” Feddock said. “I hope to bring the experience from those roles into this new position to make certain that we’re developing assessments and new products that not only meet the needs of the medical education community but also the patient community.”

Feddock joined NBME in 2020 as the Executive Director of the Clinical Skills Evaluation Collaboration department where he was instrumental in responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic. He worked extensively with NBME during his tenure at the University of Kentucky, contributing to the United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE®) program by writing questions for Steps 1, 2 and 3 as well as serving on the Management Committee and the International Foundations of Medicine® (IFOM®) Committee.

“The opportunity to advance learner clinical skills on a national level drove me to join NBME,” Feddock said. “Our work to enhance clinical skill acquisition can support trainees in developing the skills necessary to provide patient care of the highest quality.”

In his new position, Feddock would like to utilize his insights about medical education, supporting undergraduate and graduate medical education programs as they move towards a competency-based curriculum. He believes the ever-evolving work of the CBA department will play a crucial role in bringing in assessment expertise to help address the needs of medical schools and provide them with the tools necessary to give effective feedback and support their learners’ growth.

“The CBA team recognizes that physicians serve diverse patient populations, many of whom are not getting their needs met for a variety of different reasons. As I look at NBME and consider our role, we can help create a system that better prepares physicians to meet those needs,” Feddock said.

Feddock received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, a Master of Science from the University of Kentucky and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University. Feddock is licensed to practice medicine in Kentucky and is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Pediatrics.

About NBME

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, NBME collaborates with a comprehensive array of professionals, including test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts, physicians, medical educators, state medical board members and public representatives.

Together with the Federation of State Medical Boards, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination®. In addition, NBME is committed to meeting the needs of educators and learners globally with assessment products and expert services such as Subject Examinations, Customized Assessment Services, Self-Assessments, International Foundations of Medicine® and Item-Writing Workshops.

NBME also provides medical education funding and mentorship through the Latin America Grants Program, Stemmler Fund and Strategic Educators Enhancement Fund, which serve to advance assessment at educators’ and health professionals’ own institutions. Learn more about NBME at NBME.org.

