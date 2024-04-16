POS Restaurant Management Systems Global Report 2024, Featuring Elavon, CitiXsys, Clover Network, eZee Technosys, GoFrugal, inCust, Brigade, AlignMinds, FoodZaps, Future POS, ConverseNow and Easy Eat

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global POS Restaurant Management Systems Market to Reach $28.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for POS Restaurant Management Systems estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



POS Restaurant Management Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Dining Out is More than Just Preference of Where Food is Consumed. It's a Social Concept Which Interestingly Provides the Foundation for the Growth of the Restaurant Supply Chain

Eating Out is a Trillion Dollar Business, a Business Fact that Brings Cheer to the POS Restaurant Management Systems Market: Global Restaurants & Mobile Food Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Competition

POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

What is a POS System? Definition, Scope, Types & Its Significance in the Retail Industry

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 149 Featured)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infor

Elavon, Inc.

CitiXsys Americas Inc.

Clover Network, Inc.

eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.

Cake Corporation - Leapset, Inc.

GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

inCust Ltd.

Brigade

AlignMinds

FoodZaps

Future POS

ConverseNow

Easy Eat

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

POS Solutions With Table Management Systems Rise in Popularity

COVID-19 Induced Accelerated Rise of Cloud Kitchens Drives Demand for Restaurant POS Systems

Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-Generation Restaurant POS Systems

Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and Payments

Rising Affordability and Convenience Factor to Spur Adoption of Mobile POS Solutions: Global Mobile POS Payments (Total Transaction Value In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Total Number of Mobile POS Users (In Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rise in Contactless Payments Highlights Demand for EMV Compliant POS Systems

Rise of Blockchain in Restaurant POS Systems, a Megatrend of Note

Incorporation of AI in POS Systems Rises in Popularity

Cloud Based POS Solutions Witnesses a Sharp Rise in Demand. Here's Why



