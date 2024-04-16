Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving Raises $423K to Support Special Olympics Florida

CLERMONT, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its annual Month of Giving campaign, Jersey Mike’s Subs raised more than $423,000 in March to support the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.



This was the 14th Annual Month of Giving for the company, which joins forces with more than 200 local charities, including Special Olympics Florida. More than 60 stores in the Panhandle and Tampa Bay regions chose Special Olympics Florida as their charity of choice this year.

Since 2022, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $1.6 million to support Special Olympics Florida athletes. Nationally, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised well over $88 million for local charities since launching its campaign.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity and commitment Jersey Mike’s has shown to our athletes,” said Special Olympics Florida President & CEO Sherry Wheelock. “The company and its people have embraced our mission, and we are incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated partner on our team.”

To support the Month of Giving campaign, Special Olympics Florida athletes visited participating Jersey Mike’s stores to talk about their Special Olympics experience and thank store team members and customers.

During the campaign, customers are given the option of making a donation when placing an order. The Month of Giving culminated on March 27 with the Day of Giving. On that day, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators donated 100 percent of sales to Special Olympics Florida and the other charities of choice around the country.

“The Month of Giving is a remarkable campaign,” said Wheelock. “We are profoundly grateful to everyone at Jersey Mike’s for standing with our athletes.”

About Special Olympics Florida: Founded in 1972, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It serves more than 70,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their families. To learn more, contact Jim Stratton at jimstratton@sofl.org or visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), TikTok (tiktok.com/@jerseymikes) and X (formerly Twitter) (twitter.com/jerseymikes). Join in the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e0875eb-727c-437b-8e6e-6c926b917a58