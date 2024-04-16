Medical Copper Tubing Market Size Projected to Surge US$ 2,247.2 Million Growth by 2034, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0%: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical copper tubing market is estimated at US$ 1,514.6 million in 2024. The market is on a stable path, expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2024 and 2034. It is projected to surpass a value of US$ 2,247.2 million by 2034.



Hospitals have utilized copper tubing for gas distribution due to its antibacterial and corrosion-resistant qualities. These tubes help with packing, degreasing, cleanliness, and use in medical gas pipes. These advantages help provide results that are of the highest caliber while also fostering market expansion. These tubes are simple to build and have a long lifespan. These products also need to adhere to regulatory requirements like CSA and ASTM B819. In the healthcare sector, copper tubing has become more and more commonplace lately. Hence, the healthcare sector's growing demand for copper tubing contributes to the market's expansion.

Centralized medical copper piping systems are becoming the norm in hospitals due to improvements in medical infrastructure in emerging nations. In emergency or urgent situations, such as operating rooms, intensive care units, CCUs, and kindergartens, these systems are very important. Hospitals find these medical copper tube systems to be very convenient to install, durable, and effective. Copper tubes are soldered together and fit together flawlessly. These medical copper tubing systems are long-lasting and need minimal maintenance. These are the specific elements driving the medical copper tubing market's spike.

Regional Outlook

Over the next decade, spanning from 2024 to 2034, North America is expected to see a promising increase in revenue for medical copper tubing. The region experiences a surge in market growth propelled by the widespread adoption of advanced medical technologies and a concurrent increase in healthcare expenditure.

In the next ten years, from 2024 to 2034, East Asia's medical copper tubing market is expected to grow steadily, showing a modest CAGR of 4.9%. As healthcare infrastructure investments soar and awareness about sanitation and hygiene in medical facilities rises, market growth in the region receives a significant boost.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2,247.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.0% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global medical copper tubing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2034.

The North America medical copper tubing market is expected to develop at a promising CAGR of 3.3% through 2034.

China dominates the global medical copper tubing market, estimated to value at US$ 347 million in 2024. The market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

The medical copper tubing industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.3%, reaching a valuation of US$ 245 million by 2034.

Based on end user, hospitals are likely to hold an 83.1% market share in 2024.

The tubing segment is set to dominate the product type category with a 98.4% share in 2024.

“In the future, medical copper tubing devices are set to boom in sales through the unfolding eCommerce revolution. This pervasive trend that is influencing many different sectors opens up a world of opportunities for medical copper tube makers. The enhanced consumer involvement that these manufacturers could anticipate from the streamlined e-commerce experience is going to change the sales and distribution dynamics in an apparent and significant way.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Mueller Industries, Inc.

OmegaFlex Inc.

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Lawton Tube Co. Ltd.

Beacon Medaes

UACJ Corporation

Mandev Tubes

Jiangyin Hehong Precision Technology Co., Ltd.

Leading Players and Start-ups are Setting Standards in Medical Copper Tubing Efficiency

Leading companies in the fast-growing medical copper tubing market concentrate on building strong distribution networks, utilizing economies of scale, and broadening their product offerings. To improve product efficiency and compliance, they place a high priority on research and development. Emerging start-ups, on the other hand, set themselves apart via innovation by prioritizing flexible production procedures and affordable solutions. For start-ups to have access to established distribution channels and remain flexible enough to adjust to the needs of a changing market, strategic alliances and collaborations are essential.

Amico Corporation confirmed in 2021 the introduction of the Amico Alumi-Tech Series, an entirely novel line of medical gas tubing. These aluminum tubes have a low gas penetration rate, a sturdy construction, and an attractive appearance.

A new line of copper-nickel tubes was introduced by Copper Tubing Africa in 2021 for usage in medical equipment such as heat exchangers and radiators.

Country-wise Insights

The East Asian medical copper tubing market is poised for significant growth, with a stable CAGR of 4.9% projected through 2034. Given the region's ageing population and increased need for enhanced medical treatment, the medical tubing market is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The region's expanding needs for plumbing and medical gas systems are driving up demand for medical copper tubing in these applications. In this region, China leads the medical copper tubing industry, with a significant regional market share of 67.9% in 2024.



The medical copper tubing market in North America is expected to grow at an average rate of 3.3% per year until 2034. This is due to rising healthcare expenses and the increased usage of cutting-edge medical technologies. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, and large healthcare spending, the United States is expected to dominate market expansion. In 2024, the United States emerges as a major participant in the medical copper tubing sector, with an expected regional market share of 81.5%.

