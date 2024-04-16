Thailand in 2040: The Future Demographic Report - Factors Influencing National Consumer Expenditure

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure.

Negative natural change will drive depopulation across 2021-2040, with positive net migration unable to reverse this trend. Ageing will accelerate, impacting consumer spending habits as Thailand remains one of the oldest countries in the region. Urbanisation will continue to be rapid, creating business opportunities while shaping consumer trends. While the rising middle class will increase Thailand's appeal as a consumer market, poverty will remain a key challenge for the nation.



Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Findings

Summary

Thailand and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rwi2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.