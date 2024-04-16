Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory For First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.



The call will be available at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central.

Participants may register for the call at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef2b5a2670d548bc9fa124a7078c5d98

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast replay will be available at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 23 states and Ontario, Canada, including 125 franchised dealership locations. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs – from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems (through its investment in Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies, Inc.), telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, Texas

Steve Keller (830) 302-5226