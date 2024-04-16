Trampolines Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Trampolines Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trampolines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 438 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trampolines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Trampolines: An Introduction

History

Types of Trampolines

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks to Boost Sales

Major Trends Trampoline Parks Diversify to Remain Relevant New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines

Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines

Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up Demand

Key Trends in the Children Trampoline Market

Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and Educational Features

Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group

Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit

Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives Interest in Trampolining at Home

Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake

Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19

Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed Products

Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak

Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer Equipment

In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular

NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines

Trampolining Event in Olympics

Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise

Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks

Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Trampoline Prices Spike Amidst Rising Shipping Costs: A Major Challenge

