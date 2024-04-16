Trampolines Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Trampolines Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trampolines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|438
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trampolines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Trampolines: An Introduction
- History
- Types of Trampolines
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks to Boost Sales
- Major Trends
- Trampoline Parks Diversify to Remain Relevant
- New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter
- Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines
- Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines
- Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up Demand
- Key Trends in the Children Trampoline Market
- Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and Educational Features
- Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers
- Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group
- Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit
- Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives Interest in Trampolining at Home
- Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19
- Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed Products
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak
- Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer Equipment
- In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular
- NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines
- Trampolining Event in Olympics
- Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise
- Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks
- Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
- Trampoline Prices Spike Amidst Rising Shipping Costs: A Major Challenge
