United States Online Automotive Parts & Accessories Sales Industry Research Report 2024: Market will Grow as Smaller Operators Enter the Online Marketplace

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Automotive Parts & Accessories Sales in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst estimates that industry revenue has increased at an estimated CAGR of 11.5% to reach $11.7 billion in 2023, when revenue is set to grow 1.6%.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



The Online Automotive Parts and Accessories Sales industry has experienced growth as consumers have increasingly shifted purchasing activity online. Recognizing this trend, traditional brick-and-mortar retailers have invested in omnichannel sales systems that take advantage of their distribution infrastructure as online services continue to increase in popularity.

As traditional auto parts retailers have focused on streamlining online shopping experiences, they have fended off fully e-commerce-based companies. Specialization in auto parts and the ability to order online and pick up merchandise in-store have enabled auto parts retailers to capture a growing share of purchases made online.



This industry retails automotive parts and accessories online, excluding tires. Automotive parts are used to replace worn parts, enhance the performance of a vehicle or maintain a vehicle's condition.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

O'reilly Automotive, Inc.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Autozone Inc.

