University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Fills Healthcare Industry Shortages with New Innovative Programs

SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) continues to expand flexible options within programs in occupational therapy (OT), speech-language pathology (SLP), physical therapy (PT) and nursing. These programs aim to prepare students for advanced clinical practice and leadership roles in top healthcare specialties. USAHS is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

In the healthcare disciplines that USAHS addresses, practitioner shortages are growing while demand for treatment is increasing; therefore, boosting the educational pipeline has become more critical than ever. Dedicated to graduate studies in health sciences, USAHS fills the healthcare industry pipeline gaps through innovative blended online and hands-on programs, allowing students to live almost anywhere in the U.S. while obtaining their master's or doctorate degrees.

USAHS has developed the following innovative programs:

Physical Therapy

Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree Program (DPT): USAHS’ DPT program has launched a shorter curriculum leading to a doctoral PT degree in just over two years for Residential students and three years for weekend Flex students.* Students benefit from integrated hands-on experiences right from the first trimester. Guided by our expert faculty practitioners dedicated to their professional and clinical excellence, PT students develop clinical confidence and cultivate the medical know-how to meet the demands of today’s physical therapy profession.



Occupational Therapy

Master of Occupational Therapy Hybrid (MOT) : USAHS recently introduced the MOT hybrid immersion format, offering students the flexibility to live almost anywhere in the U.S. while attending hands-on immersive labs on campus twice a trimester. Through blended online and in-person coursework and on-campus labs, students can earn their MOT in as little as two years.* Now enrolling in Dallas, Texas** and Miami, Florida, with St. Augustine, Florida and San Marcos, California to launch in the Fall.

Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) OTA Entry: Through this pathway, Occupational Therapy Assistants with a minimum of 84 credits from an accredited institution who don't have a bachelor's degree can obtain their Master of Occupational Therapy in as little as two years.*



Nursing

New RN to MSN Degree Pathway for Nursing: This new bridge program allows individuals who are registered nurses but don’t hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree to earn their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)-NP degree in just under four years in a supportive and personalized format with flexible options.* Role specialties include Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.



Speech-Language Pathology

San Marcos Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology: The University is expanding its MS-SLP program, currently being offered on its Austin and Dallas, Texas campuses, to its San Marcos, California campus. The MS-SLP program is an immersive, nationwide hybrid program allowing you to live almost anywhere and still obtain your degree in less than two years.*



“USAHS is leading in providing programs to meet workforce and societal needs. With a diverse student population that reflects the communities we serve, USAHS is able to create better outcomes for both students and patients alike,” said Vivian A. Sanchez, University Chancellor and CEO of USAHS. “With a 98% employment rate in their field within one year after graduation in 2022, USAHS is committed to creating a skilled workforce that can meet the increasing demands of the healthcare industry.”

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wscuc.org. The University is also accredited on a program basis by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The Occupational Therapy programs on the Dallas campus have applied for accreditation and hold Candidacy Status.** These affiliations underscore USAHS’ dedication to providing top-tier education for those pursuing healthcare careers. They also ensure that the University’s programs prepare graduate students for their future careers and fill the existing healthcare pipeline gaps. Visit Accreditation | USAHS for more information.

For more information on USAHS and its programs, visit usa.edu.

About the University of St. Augustine Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners to be a force for good in their communities. The University has one of the leading physical therapy and occupational therapy graduate programs in the country and offers additional graduate degrees in speech-language pathology, nursing, EdD, as well as continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states — California, Florida and Texas — and is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wscuc.org. The University is helping to transform society by instructing tomorrow’s healthcare providers to be competent, confident and a force for good through its B Corp certification. Follow USAHS on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. To learn more, visit: https://www.usa.edu/.

*Time to completion may vary by student, depending on individual progress, credits transferred, and other factors.

**The entry-level occupational therapy master’s degree program at the Dallas, Texas, campus has applied for accreditation and has been granted Candidacy Status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), located at 6116 Executive Boulevard, Suite 200, North Bethesda, MD 20852-4929. ACOTE’s telephone number c/o AOTA is (301) 652-AOTA and its web address is www.acoteonline.org. The program must have a preaccreditation review, complete an on-site evaluation and be granted Accreditation Status before its graduates will be eligible to sit for the national certification examination for the occupational therapist administered by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT). After successful completion of this exam, the individual will be an Occupational Therapist, Registered (OTR). In addition, all states require licensure in order to practice; however, state licenses are usually based on the results of the NBCOT Certification Examination. Note that a felony conviction may affect a graduate’s ability to sit for the NBCOT certification examination or attain state licensure. Students must complete 24 weeks of Level II fieldwork within 24 months following completion of the didactic portion of the program.

