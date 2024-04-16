Global Polyurea Market Set to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030, with Notable Expansion in Aromatic and Aliphatic Polyurea Segments

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurea - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Polyurea market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating an ascent from US$979.9 Million in 2023 to US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030. Demonstrating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the seven-year forecast period, this market is expected to see significant growth across various segments.

Among them, the Aromatic Polyurea segment is anticipated to experience a 6.1% CAGR, culminating in US$999.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Regional Market Dynamics



The U.S. market, with an estimated value of US$322.2 Million in 2023, remains a substantial participant within the Polyurea landscape. Concurrently, China is forecasted to manifest a remarkable 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, indicating progressive market growth and potential. Additional markets, including Japan and Canada, are projected to flourish at respective rates of 4.4% and 4.9% throughout the period in question. Moreover, Europe's market dynamics are exemplified by Germany's expected 4.8% CAGR.

Innovative Report Features



The market report comes equipped with advanced characteristics designed to enhance strategic planning and decision-making. With access to a wealth of influencer engagement statistics and a comprehensive digital research platform, stakeholders are positioned to derive meaningful insights. The report provides interactive tools, including real-time data simulators and custom report generation, to foster a nuanced understanding of market nuances.

Market Opportunities amidst Global Economic Challenges



The year 2024 is anticipated to be a year of economic complexities, with geopolitical tensions and policy-induced interest rate increases introducing elements of instability. However, alongside the challenges lie opportunities - signs of disinflation, supply chain stabilization, and moderated pricing all contribute to a cautious optimism for recovery. Investment landscapes will continue to be influenced by technology sectors and regional political developments, necessitating strategic investment alignments with the changing global economic climate.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 533 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $979.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Polyurea - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Polyurea: An Introduction

Aromatic Polyurea vs. Aliphatic Polyurea

Polyurea Vs Epoxy

Applications of Polyurea

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Polyurea Takes Coatings Evolution to Next Level with Intriguing Attributes

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upswing in Construction Spending Lays Strong Foundation for Polyurea

Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Faster Curing and Waterproof Characteristics of Polyurea Drive opportunities in Roofing Sector

Recovery in Construction Spending to Spur Demand for Polyurea Sealants

Resurgence in Industrial Sector Boosts Prospects for Polyurea

Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics

World Cold Storage Construction Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Beneficial Attributes of Polyurea Coatings Render it Viable for Numerous Applications

Pure Polyurea Coatings for Abrasion & Corrosion Resistance

Ability of Polyurea Surface Coating to Inhibit Growth of Microbes Drives its Importance in Healthcare Sector

Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Viable Solution for Rehabilitation of Wastewater Infrastructure

Polyurea Coatings Gain as the Rise in Malls, Commercial Buildings & Large Residential Complexes Drive Need for Protecting Parking Lots

Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Reliable Solution for Wind Turbine Towers

Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Polyurea Coatings Take Marine Environments by Storm with High Corrosion Resistance & Related Cost Savings

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021-2023

Polyurea in the Automotive Sector

Revival of Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Industry Eyes New Eco-friendly Coatings

Polyurea Linings Find Extended Applications

Recyclability Makes Polyurea Linings Attractive

