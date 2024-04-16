Global Polyurea Market Set to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030, with Notable Expansion in Aromatic and Aliphatic Polyurea Segments

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurea - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Polyurea market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating an ascent from US$979.9 Million in 2023 to US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030. Demonstrating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the seven-year forecast period, this market is expected to see significant growth across various segments.
Among them, the Aromatic Polyurea segment is anticipated to experience a 6.1% CAGR, culminating in US$999.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Regional Market Dynamics
The U.S. market, with an estimated value of US$322.2 Million in 2023, remains a substantial participant within the Polyurea landscape. Concurrently, China is forecasted to manifest a remarkable 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, indicating progressive market growth and potential. Additional markets, including Japan and Canada, are projected to flourish at respective rates of 4.4% and 4.9% throughout the period in question. Moreover, Europe's market dynamics are exemplified by Germany's expected 4.8% CAGR.
Innovative Report Features
The market report comes equipped with advanced characteristics designed to enhance strategic planning and decision-making. With access to a wealth of influencer engagement statistics and a comprehensive digital research platform, stakeholders are positioned to derive meaningful insights. The report provides interactive tools, including real-time data simulators and custom report generation, to foster a nuanced understanding of market nuances.
Market Opportunities amidst Global Economic Challenges
The year 2024 is anticipated to be a year of economic complexities, with geopolitical tensions and policy-induced interest rate increases introducing elements of instability. However, alongside the challenges lie opportunities - signs of disinflation, supply chain stabilization, and moderated pricing all contribute to a cautious optimism for recovery. Investment landscapes will continue to be influenced by technology sectors and regional political developments, necessitating strategic investment alignments with the changing global economic climate.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|533
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$979.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1500 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Polyurea - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Polyurea: An Introduction
- Aromatic Polyurea vs. Aliphatic Polyurea
- Polyurea Vs Epoxy
- Applications of Polyurea
- Market Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Polyurea Takes Coatings Evolution to Next Level with Intriguing Attributes
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 53 Featured)
- BASF SE
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Covestro AG
- Rhino Linings Corporation
- Chemline, Inc.
- LINE-X LLC
- Isomat S.A.
- Specialty Products, Inc.
- Atek Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
- Polycoat Products LLC.
- PANADUR GmbH
- Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.
- Kemica Coatings
- Liquimix Pty Limited
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Upswing in Construction Spending Lays Strong Foundation for Polyurea
- Global Construction Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- Faster Curing and Waterproof Characteristics of Polyurea Drive opportunities in Roofing Sector
- Recovery in Construction Spending to Spur Demand for Polyurea Sealants
- Resurgence in Industrial Sector Boosts Prospects for Polyurea
- Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics
- World Cold Storage Construction Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Beneficial Attributes of Polyurea Coatings Render it Viable for Numerous Applications
- Pure Polyurea Coatings for Abrasion & Corrosion Resistance
- Ability of Polyurea Surface Coating to Inhibit Growth of Microbes Drives its Importance in Healthcare Sector
- Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Viable Solution for Rehabilitation of Wastewater Infrastructure
- Polyurea Coatings Gain as the Rise in Malls, Commercial Buildings & Large Residential Complexes Drive Need for Protecting Parking Lots
- Polyurea Coatings Emerge as a Reliable Solution for Wind Turbine Towers
- Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
- Polyurea Coatings Take Marine Environments by Storm with High Corrosion Resistance & Related Cost Savings
- World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021-2023
- Polyurea in the Automotive Sector
- Revival of Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Industry Eyes New Eco-friendly Coatings
- Polyurea Linings Find Extended Applications
- Recyclability Makes Polyurea Linings Attractive
